SBV reports outstanding balance of real estate credit to surpass VND4.1 trillion

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has reported a significant increase in the outstanding balance of real estate credit, which surpassed VND4.1 trillion as of July 31, 2025.

This represents a 17 percent rise since the end of 2024 and accounts for 23.68 percent of the nation's total outstanding debt.

The data indicates a robust expansion across different segments of the market. Outstanding debt for real estate business reached VND1.79 trillion (US$677 million), marking a notable increase of 23.87 percent. Meanwhile, outstanding debt for real estate-related consumption climbed to VND2.28 trillion, growing by 12.4 percent.

Despite the rapid credit growth, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for real estate remains manageable at 2.43 percent, suggesting that the market remains stable and risks are under control.

The report also highlights progress in government-mandated housing initiatives. The housing support program under Resolution 02 has disbursed nearly VND29.7 trillion out of a total VND30 trillion credit package. Concurrently, the social housing program under Resolution 100 has disbursed VND19.23 trillion.

To date, 26 out of 34 localities have announced 108 participating projects. Banks have committed a total of VND8.6 trillion in credit for these projects, with a loan turnover of VND4.58 trillion already disbursed. Of this amount, VND3.86 trillion has been allocated to investors and VND720 billion to home buyers.

Further analysis of financial reports from 13 listed commercial banks as of June 30, 2025, reveals a 19.3 percent increase in the total outstanding loans for real estate business compared to the end of 2024. Eleven of these banks reported double-digit growth in real estate lending. Several institutions, including VIB, MB, TPBank, PGBank, and Saigonbank, recorded growth rates exceeding 30 percent.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan