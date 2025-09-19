Plain gold ring prices fall while global gold rebounds

Gold prices in the Asian market edged up on the morning of September 19, yet domestic SJC bullion prices remained unchanged, with only one company adjusting upward, while 9999-gold rings continued to decline.

At 10:30 a.m., Phu Quy Group raised its SJC bullion prices by VND300,000 per tael on both buying and selling sides from the previous day, quoting VND129.3 million per tael for buying and VND132 million per tael for selling.

Meanwhile, other major traders—including SJC, Bao Tin Minh Chau, and Doji—kept their SJC bullion prices steady at VND130 million per tael for buying and VND132 million per tael for selling.

The 9999-gold ring segment, however, continued to fall. SJC reduced prices by VND300,000 per tael on both sides, listing VND126 million per tael for buying and VND128.7 million per tael for selling. Bao Tin Minh Chau also lowered prices by VND200,000 per tael, posting VND126.8 million per tael for buying and VND129.8 million per tael for selling. By contrast, Phu Quy maintained its 9999-gold ring prices unchanged at VND126.2 million per tael for buying and VND129.2 million per tael for selling.

On the global market, gold closed at $3,643.6 an ounce in New York on the evening of September 18, down $15.2 from the previous session. By 10:45 a.m. (Vietnam time) on September 19, spot gold on the Kitco exchange had climbed to $3,655.3 an ounce, up $12 from the New York close. After conversion, this equates to VND116.5 million per tael—about VND15.5 million lower than domestic SJC bullion prices and VND12.2–13.3 million lower than 9999-gold rings.

Despite the recovery in Asia this morning, global gold has fallen more than $45 from its peak of $3,707.4 an ounce on September 17. Nevertheless, international gold prices remain up roughly 40 percent since the start of the year.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan