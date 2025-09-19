Business

HCMC plans to organize OCOP Product Week in December 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued the implementation plan for the Supply-Demand Connection Program between Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities.

It aims to promote the city's central role in leading green, safe, responsible and transparent supply chains.

The multiple activities will be organized synchronously, in combination with various consumer demand stimulation programs such as "Cashless Day," "Shopping Season", the OCOP Product Week and Consumer Promotion Fair.

An agricultural product exhibition fair has just taken place in Ho Chi Minh City.

A notable new feature is the program's focus on digital technology and e-commerce applications. Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City will collaborate with domestic and foreign technology companies to develop modern online sales solutions, including the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in live commerce and the M2C (manufacturer-to-consumer) model.

Ho Chi Minh City farmers cultivate honeydew melons for a decent income.

In particular, the www.ketnoicungcau.vn platform will continue to be an important channel, helping businesses and distribution systems easily search for sources of goods, make purchase offers, connect online, and support businesses in bringing their products to domestic and cross-border e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Amazon and Alibaba.

A highlight of the Supply and Demand Connection Program between Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities is the OCOP Product Week, Regional Specialties and the 2025 Supply and Demand Connection Conference, taking place from December 19 to September 21 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event will bring together over 500 delegates, businesses, cooperatives, distribution systems, and dozens of OCOP booths and regional specialty stalls.

Processing bird's nest in Can Gio Commune, Ho Chi Minh City

During this program, the first-ever “Bird's Nest Festival” will take place, aiming to promote Can Gio bird's nest, a product of high economic value and rich culinary cultural identity. Concurrently, other specialties such as Phu Hoa Dong rice paper (Ho Chi Minh City), OCOP products and safe agricultural products from provinces and cities will also be connected to expand both domestic consumption and export markets.

Moreover, multiple activities will be organized, such as focused B2B networking, livestream spaces to introduce products and exhibition areas for production, preservation and processing technologies, all creating opportunities for businesses to connect with partners and consumers and improve their e-commerce skills.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the program's implementation plan will involve close coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, provinces and cities, and industry associations.

With the theme “Connecting Responsibilities – Towards a Green Supply Chain,” the 2025 Supply and Demand Connection Program is not only a trading opportunity but also demonstrates Ho Chi Minh City's commitment to supporting businesses and citizens in building a sustainable, safe and transparent supply chain for Vietnamese goods.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

