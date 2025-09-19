55 percent of digital asset investors willing to pay taxes

Associate Professor Tran Hung Son of the University of Economics and Law (VNU-HCM) presented findings from a survey on Vietnamese investors’ preferences for digital asset trading platforms.

Associate Professor Tran Hung Son speaks at the forum held yesterday in HCMC

The Associate Professor made the statement at the Vietnam Retail Banking Forum held in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.

The study revealed that 55 percent of digital asset investors are prepared to comply with tax obligations, provided that tax policies allow for loss deductions. Many also proposed initial incentives such as exemptions or reductions during the first three to five years drawing parallels with Vietnam’s early stock market policies.

The survey, conducted with 523 participants including around 70 active cryptocurrency investors, highlighted several key expectations for domestic trading platforms: a clear and transparent legal framework (particularly regarding investor rights and dispute resolution), a safe and stable trading environment, and competitive fee structures.

Associate Professor Tran Hung Son noted that Vietnam currently ranks second worldwide in cryptocurrency ownership, with approximately 21.2 percent of the population holding digital assets, according to data from the Triple-A electronic payment gateway. Against this backdrop, the Government’s recent Resolution 05/2025—which for the first time provides a legal corridor for crypto investment—has drawn significant public attention.

From his research, he outlined four policy recommendations for developing a sustainable domestic cryptocurrency market. These include:

- Building trust and community by fostering a vibrant investment environment and leveraging social momentum to strengthen investor confidence.

- Implementing a preferential tax roadmap to give the market time to adapt and mature.

- Improving the legal framework and trading infrastructure to ensure transparency, protect investors, and minimize technical risks.

- Promoting financial education to enhance investor understanding, as the survey revealed widespread confusion between traditional and digital assets.

He emphasized that improving financial literacy is a fundamental safeguard for investors as Vietnam moves forward with its pilot digital asset trading platform.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan