Quang Tri puts finishing touches to Festival for Peace

The central province of Quang Tri is expediting its efforts to host the upcoming 2024 Festival for Peace, a national-scale event conceived and prepared since 2019, to send out the message of peace and remember the war martyrs, victims, and losses.

At the national reunification festival - a significant annual event of Quang Tri province. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Hoang Nam, who also is head of the first-ever festival’s organizing board, said that this is the largest to be held in Quang Tri so far.

He noted that the series of events coincides with the peak tourist season in July, thus anticipating a significant influx of visitors.

To date, most of the essential preparations have been completed.

Le Minh Tuan, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said Quang Tri houses over 3,000 hotel rooms with around 5,000 beds. Work is underway to get local accommodation facilities and tourist attractions ready for this festival.

The event's highlight is an opening ceremony, featuring a special music show, at the Hien Luong - Ben Hai national special historical relic site. Other activities include a cycling event on June 29 and 30, a cultural and culinary festival from July 12 to 14, as well as music and art exchanges on July 13, 19, 20, and 26.

A boat race at the Hien Luong - Ben Hai National Special Historical Relic Site (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The 17th Parallel along the Ben Hai River in Quang Tri was the temporary boundary between North and South Vietnam after the Geneva Accords were signed in July 1954. Given this, Quang Tri was also the target of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of bombs during wartime. Hien Luong Bridge spanning this river was a symbol of the aspiration for national reunification and also a demonstration of the spirit of connecting the values of the past, present, and future in this historical land.

