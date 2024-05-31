Quang Tri Province to organize Festival for Peace 2024

The People's Committee of Quang Tri Province in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning held a press conference to introduce the Festival for Peace 2024.

A press conference to introduce the Festival for Peace 2024 was held in the capital city of Hanoi on May 31 morning.

The festival will take place at Hien Luong-Ben Hai special national historic relic on the evening of July 6, with the theme “Joining hands to create a peaceful world”.

It is the first festival delivering a message of peace to be held in the Central province of Quang Tri. This event aims at honoring the values of peace, pay tribute to heroic martyrs, commemorate those people who laid down their lives during wars; and contribute to enhancing the position and image of the country and people.

Besides, the event also aims to develop Quang Tri Province as a cultural space for peace, a destination for peace and a meeting place for peace-loving friends from countries in the world.

Attending and delivering a speech at the press conference, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Tri Province Vo Van Hung stated that Quang Tri is the most suitable venue to host the festival as it is considered the most heavily war-impacted province in all of Vietnam.

Along with memorial and tribute activities, there will be a variety of cultural, artistic, entertainment, sports and culinary activities, which will take place in different venues, such as the cycling day for peace, a Trinh Cong Son music night, the international concert under the theme “Melodies of Peace", the international cultural and culinary festival, activities of floating lanterns and lighting candles to show gratitude and so on.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong