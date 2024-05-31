Culture/art

Quang Tri Province to organize Festival for Peace 2024

SGGPO

The People's Committee of Quang Tri Province in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning held a press conference to introduce the Festival for Peace 2024.

hop-bao-320.jpg.jpg
A press conference to introduce the Festival for Peace 2024 was held in the capital city of Hanoi on May 31 morning.

The festival will take place at Hien Luong-Ben Hai special national historic relic on the evening of July 6, with the theme “Joining hands to create a peaceful world”.

It is the first festival delivering a message of peace to be held in the Central province of Quang Tri. This event aims at honoring the values of peace, pay tribute to heroic martyrs, commemorate those people who laid down their lives during wars; and contribute to enhancing the position and image of the country and people.

Besides, the event also aims to develop Quang Tri Province as a cultural space for peace, a destination for peace and a meeting place for peace-loving friends from countries in the world.

Attending and delivering a speech at the press conference, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Tri Province Vo Van Hung stated that Quang Tri is the most suitable venue to host the festival as it is considered the most heavily war-impacted province in all of Vietnam.

Along with memorial and tribute activities, there will be a variety of cultural, artistic, entertainment, sports and culinary activities, which will take place in different venues, such as the cycling day for peace, a Trinh Cong Son music night, the international concert under the theme “Melodies of Peace", the international cultural and culinary festival, activities of floating lanterns and lighting candles to show gratitude and so on.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Quang Tri Province Festival for Peace 2024 Hien Luong-Ben Hai special national historic relic

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn