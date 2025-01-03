Quang Ngai bustles with dried crystalized ginger slice production for Tet

Every December, the people of Hoa Binh Village (Tinh An Dong Commune, Quang Ngai City) are busy harvesting ginger. This year, the high price of ginger has brought excitement to the locals.

Le Van Phi, a farmer in Hoa Binh Village, harvests ginger.

Ginger grown in the hilly terrain of Hoa Binh Village produces large rhizomes with many branches.

In addition, the production of dried crystalized ginger slices at local processing facilities is thriving, as they work to supply tons of dried crystalized ginger slices for the Tet market.

When it comes to Quang Ngai ginger, Hoa Binh Village is renowned for its mild-spicy, aromatic, and delicious ginger. The people of Hoa Binh Village have been growing ginger for generations, with many families cultivating it for three or even four generations.

With its hilly terrain and low flood risk, the people of Tinh An Dong Commune have taken advantage of the land to grow ginger.

Local residents have been closely tied to ginger cultivation for generations, making it a traditional occupation.

Le Van Phi, a farmer in Hoa Binh Village, shared that he grows 500 square meters of ginger and that this year, the price is high, with traders purchasing it at VND30,000 per kilogram. He estimated that he would earn about VND15 million from this plot. According to Phi, growing ginger is not difficult, but it is important to space the plants 30-50 centimeters apart to ensure large, uniform, and beautiful rhizomes.

After being harvested, the ginger is thoroughly washed before being sold to traders.

This year, despite damage to many ginger fields, the high price of ginger has compensated for the loss.

Many ginger farmers in Hoa Binh Village noted that this year, some ginger fields were affected by disease and damage, leading to lower yields than usual. However, the high price has allowed them to still earn enough to prepare for the Tet holiday.

Huynh Thi Thu Ha, a farmer in Hoa Binh village, shared that her family also grows 500 square meters of ginger and begins harvesting around the 8th day of the last month in the lunar calendar. She mentioned that traders had already come to inquire about prices and place orders. On average, she sells it wholesale at about VND300,000 for 12 kg, with the ginger cleaned and tied into bundles of about 0.5 kg each. She added that if the price remains stable through the end of the last month in the lunar calendar, they would have a happy Tet holiday.

The ginger is thoroughly washed.

A bundle of high-quality ginger will be sold to traders.

In Tinh An Tay Commune, the total ginger-growing area is around 13 hectares, but the ginger is sold across various districts and localities, including Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province. With strong market demand, farmers no longer have to sell in small quantities, as traders come directly to purchase.

Tet is also the peak season for dried crystalized ginger slice production, with facilities working hard to complete tons of dried crystalized ginger slices for the holiday market. Nguyen Thi Lam, living in Nghia Dong Commune, Quang Ngai City, who has over 20 years of experience making dried crystalized ginger slices, explained that it is also a family tradition.

Lam's dried crystalized ginger slice production facility in Nghia Dong Commune, Quang Ngai City

Making dried crystalized ginger slices involves several steps, such as peeling, thinly slicing, boiling, cleaning, coating with sugar, drying, and packaging. While the process isn’t overly complex, it requires attention to detail to ensure each slice has the right balance of sweetness, fragrance, and spice without being overpowering.

Making dried crystalized ginger slices involves several steps, such as peeling and thinly slicing.

During the cooking process, the heat must be carefully controlled, and the ginger must be stirred evenly.

To make high-quality dried crystalized ginger slices, only fresh, aromatic ginger with multiple branches is selected. During the cooking process, the heat must be carefully controlled, and the ginger must be stirred evenly.

After the dried crystalized ginger slices are cooked, it is spread on a tray to dry and dehydrate. When it reaches a golden yellow color, it is considered to be of high quality.

Dried crystallized ginger slices are among the most popular preserves in Tet gift boxes.

The dried crystalized ginger slice production season also provides local women with opportunities for additional income. This Tet season, Lam had to hire 5-6 workers to help with production. She explained: “In the past, I used to produce over 20 tons of dried crystalized ginger slices for the Tet market, but this year, my family will only produce a few tons. The Tet dried crystalized ginger slice market is very competitive.”

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan