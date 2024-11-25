Around 133 households with a population of 488 people in Bac Tra My District in the central coastal province of Quang Nam have been relocated to safer areas.

Quang Nam urgently evacuates hundreds of people due to landslides on November 25. (Photo: SGGP)

The reallocation aims to arrange and stabilize the population in areas with a high risk of landslides due to many days of heavy rain, the People's Committee of the district announced on November 25.

According to a quick report from the Office of Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Quang Province, heavy rainfall has caused landslides at several locations on roads leading to mountainous districts. In Nam Tra My District, there were four landslide points.

Heavy rainfall has caused landslides at several locations on roads leading to mountainous districts in Quang Nam. (Photo: SGGP)

One of the affected areas is the road leading to Ong Deo Village in Hamlet 2, Tra Don Commune, which has experienced landslides, subsidence, and severe damage. The DH6 road has also suffered a landslide in Hamlet 1 of Tra Don Commune.

In Bac Tra My District, landslides have occurred on National Route 24C passing through Tra Do and Tra Nui communes, and the road from Tra Giap Commune to Tra Ka is continuing to experience landslides, with the risk of road disruption.

The misalignment of Dak Mi Bridge 1 (Photo: SGGP)

A warning sign is installed on the road to ensure travelers' safety. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Project Management Board 4 under the Department for Roads of Vietnam issued a quick report regarding the misalignment of Dak Mi Bridge 1 on National Route 14E in Quang Nam Province, caused by heavy and prolonged rainfall in recent days.

Functional units have delegated contractors to promptly send workers to the scene to coordinate with the local authorities to regulate the movement of vehicles, install warning signs to ensure safety at both ends, and remove landslide debris. Currently, the contractors have cleared the fallen debris on the bridge and temporarily allowed small vehicles to travel.

A big rock spills out onto the bridge. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh