Promoting beauty of Vietnamese culture in France

Residents of Languidic City, in the Morbihan region of France, had the opportunity to explore and learn about the 2nd Vietnam Festival which was held at the locality at the end of June.

Vietnamese culture is introduced to visitors at the 2nd Vietnam Festival in France.

The event was part of the Toucher Arts community project promoting international cultural exchange, found by the ART SPACE Association with the participation of 33 members, including Vietnamese students and students of Vietnamese origin aged 13-17 from Vietnam, Canada, Australia, Japan, France, and other countries.

With the desire to convey the beauty of the Vietnamese language and Vietnam's cultural traditions to international friends, Toucher Arts project members chose a familiar story about the Tet holiday, “Su tich banh chung banh day” (The Legend of Banh Chung and Banh Day) combined with the form of puppet theater for their presentation. French children and their families were so excited to answer questions about Vietnamese culture to receive gifts and gain a deeper knowledge of Vietnam's traditional customs.

The entire script, translation, design and drawing of the puppet theater, character manipulation, storytelling, and workshop instruction were implemented by young people of Vietnamese origin in the Toucher Arts project. The performances of folk and contemporary dance by Vietnamese students and French children introduced Vietnamese music to international friends.

The Vietnam Festival is not only an opportunity to introduce Vietnamese culture, landscapes, and people but is also regarded as a significant event that connects the Vietnamese community living throughout the world.

Ms. Hoang Thu Trang, President of ART SPACE Association and Head of the Organization Board said that it took several months to prepare for Vietnam Festival with the participation and support of many volunteers and collaborators from around the world, including French volunteers from the Morbihan region, artists from the Vietnam Cultural Center in Paris and martial arts instructors from the Minh Long club in the Mordelles City.

In particular, the event received significant support from the French residents at each location where it took place. Members of the Toucher Arts project were honored with a certificate from the Mayor of Languidic City to recognize their contributions to promoting Vietnamese culture in France and bringing great value to the French community.

The Vietnam Festival is the last destination of the cultural promotion journey for the 2024 project. Before arriving in Languidic, ART SPACE Association successfully organized Vietnam Weeks in Nantes, Saint Herblain, and Paris, collaborating with major partners such as the Vietnam Cultural Center in France, Tisse Metisse Association, and the International Relations Department of Saint Herblain City. In the cultural promotion activities in France in 2024, it is estimated that ART SPACE events approach nearly 10,000 French people.

Mayor of Languidic City, Laurent Duval enthusiastically said that he had a wonderful evening to enjoy Vietnamese music, martial arts, dances, and food.

He affirmed that the Vietnam Festival is an extremely interesting event for gathering Vietnamese young people from around the world to participate in organizing the program. Students in the Languidic City of Bretagne region were very happy to welcome Vietnamese youth.

The Vietnam Festival was first organized in 2023 in the Larmor-Plage city of France's Morbihan, France. ART SPACE plans to organize this annual event in various cities across France.

Besides promoting the beauty of Vietnamese culture, ART SPACE hopes to receive support and response from the international community to assist in volunteer work at orphanages and facilities for disabled people in Vietnam, Ms. Hoang Thu Trang said.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh