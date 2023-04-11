Production activities of Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group take place as usual

As of this morning, the factory of Tan Hiep Phat Trading Service Company Limited still operated as ordinary days.

After the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security (C01) issued the arrest warrants for General Director of Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group Tran Qui Thanh and his daughter Tran Uyen Phuong, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporters said that workers and employees of Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group in Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province this morning were reportedly to get to work as ordinary days at the company’s head office as well as its production factory.

Accordingly, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on April 11, many groups of workers arrived in the company. At around 8:00 a.m. this morning, many delivery trucks from different places got to the company to declare information to unload and deliver goods.

32-year-old male worker N.V.H who has worked for the company for over three years shared that his monthly income was over VND8 million (US$343); meanwhile, another employee said that the division's operation still operates ordinarily and the company contracts with partners are being performed and implemented as usual.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, by 9:00 a.m. this morning, there were some police at the company entrance to perform the mission of security and order.