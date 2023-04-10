Chairman of Tan Hiep Phat, his daughter arrested

According to a source from SGGP Newspaper, the Ministry of Public Security conducted a search at the headquarters of Tan Hiep Phat Group located in Binh Duong Province on April 10.

Earlier that same day, police forces had coordinated with several units to set up a blockade around the headquarters of Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group on Binh Duong Boulevard, Vinh Phu Ward, Thuan An Town, Binh Duong Province.

The Ministry of Public Security blocked off the area in front of Binh Duong Boulevard and the headquarters of Tan Hiep Phat Group, which is also its manufacturing plant, for a search operation. As of 5 p.m. on the same day, a special police car with sirens was seen leaving the premises of Tan Hiep Phat Group.

The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security (C01) announced on the afternoon of April 10 that three individuals from Tan Hiep Phat Trading and Service Co., Ltd. had been prosecuted.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, from April 8 to 10, 2023, the C01 issued decisions to prosecute Tran Qui Thanh, Tran Uyen Phuong, and Tran Ngoc Bich of Tan Hiep Phat Trading and Service Co., Ltd. Arrest warrants were also executed for Tran Qui Thanh and Tran Uyen Phuong.

The Ministry of Public Security has tasked the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security (C01) with investigating, verifying, and addressing a complaint filed by several citizens in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province accusing Mr. Tran Qui Thanh, his daughters Tran Uyen Phuong, Tran Ngoc Bich, and other individuals of committing offenses, such as "Fraudulent appropriation of property," "Abusing trust to appropriate property," "Tax evasion," and "Property appropriation" in high-value real estate projects in Dong Nai Province and HCMC since November 2020.

The ongoing investigation has produced sufficient evidence to support the claim that Tran Qui Thanh and his daughters, Tran Uyen Phuong and Tran Ngoc Bich, have engaged in the crime of "Abusing trust to appropriate property" as defined in Clause 1, Article 175 of the Penal Code.

On April 8, the C01 decided to prosecute the three accused individuals, namely Tran Qui Thanh, Tran Uyen Phuong, and Tran Ngoc Bich. On April 10, it executed the arrest warrant for Tran Qui Thanh and Tran Uyen Phuong and conducted searches at nine different locations associated with the three suspects.

The decisions and orders of the C01 have been approved by the Supreme People's Procuracy.