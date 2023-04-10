Chairman of Tan Hiep Phat, his daughter arrested

|
From left to right: Tran Qui Thanh, Tran Uyen Phuong, and Tran Ngoc Bich.
Earlier that same day, police forces had coordinated with several units to set up a blockade around the headquarters of Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group on Binh Duong Boulevard, Vinh Phu Ward, Thuan An Town, Binh Duong Province.
The Ministry of Public Security blocked off the area in front of Binh Duong Boulevard and the headquarters of Tan Hiep Phat Group, which is also its manufacturing plant, for a search operation. As of 5 p.m. on the same day, a special police car with sirens was seen leaving the premises of Tan Hiep Phat Group.
|
Police blocks off the area in front of Binh Duong Boulevard and the headquarters of Tan Hiep Phat Group, which is also its manufacturing plant, for a search operation. (Photo: SGGP)
The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security (C01) announced on the afternoon of April 10 that three individuals from Tan Hiep Phat Trading and Service Co., Ltd. had been prosecuted.
According to the Ministry of Public Security, from April 8 to 10, 2023, the C01 issued decisions to prosecute Tran Qui Thanh, Tran Uyen Phuong, and Tran Ngoc Bich of Tan Hiep Phat Trading and Service Co., Ltd. Arrest warrants were also executed for Tran Qui Thanh and Tran Uyen Phuong.
The Ministry of Public Security has tasked the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security (C01) with investigating, verifying, and addressing a complaint filed by several citizens in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province accusing Mr. Tran Qui Thanh, his daughters Tran Uyen Phuong, Tran Ngoc Bich, and other individuals of committing offenses, such as "Fraudulent appropriation of property," "Abusing trust to appropriate property," "Tax evasion," and "Property appropriation" in high-value real estate projects in Dong Nai Province and HCMC since November 2020.
|
Workers are still entering and leaving the headquarters of Tan Hiep Phat Group on the afternoon of April 10. (Photo: SGGP)
The ongoing investigation has produced sufficient evidence to support the claim that Tran Qui Thanh and his daughters, Tran Uyen Phuong and Tran Ngoc Bich, have engaged in the crime of "Abusing trust to appropriate property" as defined in Clause 1, Article 175 of the Penal Code.
On April 8, the C01 decided to prosecute the three accused individuals, namely Tran Qui Thanh, Tran Uyen Phuong, and Tran Ngoc Bich. On April 10, it executed the arrest warrant for Tran Qui Thanh and Tran Uyen Phuong and conducted searches at nine different locations associated with the three suspects.
The decisions and orders of the C01 have been approved by the Supreme People's Procuracy.
In March 2021, the case was pursued after authorities received a complaint from Le Van Lam, General Director of Kim Oanh Dong Nai Development Investment Joint Stock Company (Kim Oanh Company); Nguyen Van Chung, Director of DCB Company; and Lam Hoang Son, residing in HCMC. In the complaint, Le Van Lam alleged that Tran Qui Thanh, General Director of Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group, his daughter Tran Uyen Phuong, and some associates had fraudulently appropriated property through the transfer of projects and shares of enterprises. The signing of agreements between the two parties were purportedly fake contracts meant to conceal other contracts which were actually loan agreements.
According to the accuser, the actions of Tran Uyen Phuong and others caused damages of over VND 1 trillion to Kim Oanh Company.
During the investigation, the C01 issued a document to the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province, requesting them to direct relevant departments and agencies to maintain the legal status quo and temporarily suspend any property changes, including purchases, sales, donations, mortgages of shares and land use rights, related to Minh Thanh Dong Nai Company and the planned service residential area project in An Phuoc Commune, Long Thanh District, invested by Minh Thanh Dong Nai Company. This land is alleged to have been appropriated by the accused.
The C01 also requested the People's Committee of HCMC to direct the People's Committees of Thu Duc City and Binh Tan District to maintain the status quo of 33 land plots registered under the name of Tran Uyen Phuong in these areas.