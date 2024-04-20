Private schools’ announcement of tuition hikes worries parents

A parent is finding information of Emasi Van Phuc School

According to a recent announcement by the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, International Schools of North America has the highest tuition level with VND59.6 million each student a month; followed by Nam Uc Scotch AGS with a monthly tuition fee of VND55.1 million a student and Tesla school of Tesla Education Group with a monthly tuition fee of VND53 million per student.

There is a group of private schools with tuition fees ranging from VND20 million-VND30 million a student per month. They are Horizon International Bilingual School with a tuition of VND30 million, Vietnam-Australian International School with a tuition of VND29.4 million, Emasi Van Phuc School with a tuition fee of VND29.2 million, Royal School with a tuition fee of VND24 million and Sao Viet School with a tuition fee of VND23.6 million.

Previously, in mid-April 2024, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City issued warnings to many private schools which increased tuition and service fees for the 2024-2025 school year not following the regulations. Specifically, these schools have tuition increases exceeding 10 percent, or service revenues exceeding 15 percent compared to the previous school year.

Upon the question of whether private schools are allowed to increase tuition or not, Head of the Department’s Financial Planning Division Tran Khac Huy said that private schools are allowed to increase tuition and educational service fees at the beginning of each school year but must not exceed the maximum increase as prescribed by the management agency.

If any unit increases tuition fees by more than 10 percent or increases fees for services and educational support activities by more than 15 percent compared to the previous school year, the Department of Education and Training will send a reminder to them requiring adjusting the increase to not exceed the prescribed amount, said Mr. Tran Khac Huy. Every year, all non-public schools declare the price of educational services, as a basis for management agencies to control the increase in each school year.

However, the official of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training also admitted that tuition and fees for educational services of non-public schools are based on agreements with students' parents. The Department of Education and Training does not have the authority to intervene in the fees of schools but only controls whether the annual increase rate exceeds regulations or not. Reviewing operating conditions at the beginning of each school year aims to have a basis for assigning enrollment targets and cannot interfere with the tuition increase roadmap of schools.

By Thu Tam – Translated By Dan Thuy