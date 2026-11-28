The event focused on orientations for strengthening economic connectivity, enhancing cooperation effectiveness, and promoting sustainable development in the Mekong subregion.
Under the theme “Connecting CLMV – Harnessing Potential – Building a Prosperous Future,” the 12th CLMV Summit marked an important step toward consolidating solidarity, strengthening strategic ties and elevating Mekong subregional cooperation amid significant global uncertainties.
The summit focused on two key areas, including strengthening economic connectivity among CLMV member countries and between the bloc and external partners and effectively mobilizing resources to create breakthroughs in cooperation.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and other CLMV leaders were expected to adopt a joint statement setting out orientations for cooperation in the coming period, paving the way for significant progress in intra-bloc cooperation and the development efforts of each member country.
Vietnam hosted the 12th CLMV Summit in its capacity as Chair of the CLMV cooperation mechanism for 2026.
Participants included Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing; Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet; Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith; ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn; and representatives of several regional partners and international organizations.
Reviewing and charting future intra-ACMECS cooperation
Also on the afternoon of November 28, Vietnam and Myanmar, which holds the chairmanship of the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), jointly hosted the 11th ACMECS Summit at the National Convention Center in Hanoi.
Under the theme “Promoting Socioeconomic Development toward a Smart and Sustainable ACMECS,” the summit focused on reviewing the progress of ACMECS cooperation, discussing future cooperation orientations, and developing a new-phase ACMECS Master Plan.
ACMECS is the only cooperation framework involving all five Mekong subregion countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. It aims to strengthen cooperation, narrow development gaps, enhance regional competitiveness, and promote sustainable development.
Cooperation under ACMECS covers eight priority areas, consisting of trade and investment; agriculture; industry and energy; transport; tourism; human resource development; healthcare; and the environment.