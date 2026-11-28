The 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady–Chao Phraya–Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit took place on the afternoon of November 28 at the National Convention Center in Hanoi.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs and delivers remarks at the plenary session of the 12th CLMV Summit on November 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The event focused on orientations for strengthening economic connectivity, enhancing cooperation effectiveness, and promoting sustainable development in the Mekong subregion.

Under the theme “Connecting CLMV – Harnessing Potential – Building a Prosperous Future,” the 12th CLMV Summit marked an important step toward consolidating solidarity, strengthening strategic ties and elevating Mekong subregional cooperation amid significant global uncertainties.

The summit focused on two key areas, including strengthening economic connectivity among CLMV member countries and between the bloc and external partners and effectively mobilizing resources to create breakthroughs in cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, leaders of CLMV countries and delegates attend the summit’s plenary session. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith pose for a group photo ahead of the plenary session of the 12th CLMV Summit. (Photo: SGGP)

CLMV leaders pose for a group photo with heads of invited delegations ahead of the summit’s plenary session. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and other CLMV leaders were expected to adopt a joint statement setting out orientations for cooperation in the coming period, paving the way for significant progress in intra-bloc cooperation and the development efforts of each member country.

Vietnam hosted the 12th CLMV Summit in its capacity as Chair of the CLMV cooperation mechanism for 2026.

Participants included Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing; Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet; Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith; ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn; and representatives of several regional partners and international organizations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) welcomes Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith to the summit. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung welcomes Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to the summit. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung welcomes Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing to the summit. (Photo: SGGP)

Reviewing and charting future intra-ACMECS cooperation

Also on the afternoon of November 28, Vietnam and Myanmar, which holds the chairmanship of the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), jointly hosted the 11th ACMECS Summit at the National Convention Center in Hanoi.

Under the theme “Promoting Socioeconomic Development toward a Smart and Sustainable ACMECS,” the summit focused on reviewing the progress of ACMECS cooperation, discussing future cooperation orientations, and developing a new-phase ACMECS Master Plan.

ACMECS is the only cooperation framework involving all five Mekong subregion countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. It aims to strengthen cooperation, narrow development gaps, enhance regional competitiveness, and promote sustainable development. Cooperation under ACMECS covers eight priority areas, consisting of trade and investment; agriculture; industry and energy; transport; tourism; human resource development; healthcare; and the environment.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 11th ACMECS Summit on November 28. (Photo: SGGP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attends the 11th ACMECS Summit. (Photo: SGGP)

Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith attends the 11th ACMECS Summit. (Photo: SGGP)

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing attends the 11th ACMECS Summit. (Photo: SGGP)

Thai Prime Minister attends the 11th ACMECS Summit. (Photo: SGGP)

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh