PM Le Minh Hung held talks with his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith in Hanoi on November 27 afternoon, during which they agreed to work together to promote all-round collaboration and strengthen strategic cohesion between the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (second from right) and his spouse pose for a photo with Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and his spouse in Hanoi on November 27. (Photo: VNA)

The Lao leader is paying an official visit to Vietnam on November 27-28, during which he will attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11).

Welcoming PM Saleumxay and his wife on his first official visit to Vietnam in his capacity as Prime Minister, PM Le Minh Hung stressed that the trip is of important significance in further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

On the occasion of Laos’ 51st National Day (December 2, 2026), he congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their major achievements, particularly Laos’ official graduation from the group of least developed countries (LDCs) on November 24. He expressed his confidence that Laos will successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and its 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, while affirming that Vietnam always treasures Laos’ wholehearted support and assistance and will continue standing alongside and supporting the country in achieving its development goals.

Expressing his pleasure at returning to Vietnam in his new capacity, PM Saleumxay congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic development and international integration achievements. He expressed profound gratitude for Vietnam’s invaluable and effective assistance to Laos in its revolutionary cause and national construction and development efforts.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction that bilateral cooperation has continued to develop positively, with high-level visits and exchanges maintained regularly, and collaboration in defense, security, external affairs, and between ministries, sectors, and localities expanding.

In the first 10 months of 2026, Vietnam invested in 25 projects in Laos with total registered capital of US$671 million, up 70 percent year-on-year. This brought Vietnam’s cumulative investment in Laos to approximately US$7.04 billion across 305 projects.

To further enhance strategic cohesion, the two sides agreed to maintain effective visits, exchanges, and cooperation mechanisms; fulfill tasks set for 2026; and make thorough preparations for the 49th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee and activities within the framework of the “Vietnam-Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2027."

On economic, trade, and investment cooperation, the two Prime Ministers agreed to make stronger and more substantive breakthroughs commensurate with the special political ties. They agreed to promptly formulate a roadmap and measures to achieve bilateral trade of US$5 billion, moving towards US$10 billion, while strengthening economic connectivity and promoting balanced and sustainable trade.

PM Le Minh Hung proposed expanding imports of Lao products with export potential, including farm produce and goods from border areas, and enhancing connectivity in commercial infrastructure, logistics, border gates, and border-gate economic zones. He also called on the Lao Government to continue supporting Vietnamese enterprises and resolving difficulties related to mechanisms, procedures, and project implementation conditions.

The Lao leader affirmed that he will direct relevant agencies to coordinate in addressing these issues and create a favorable, stable, and transparent investment environment.

The two leaders discussed measures to promote transport, energy, and infrastructure connectivity projects. The Lao PM spoke highly of bilateral energy cooperation and expressed his desire to expand partnerships in hydropower, renewable energy, and power transmission, thereby tapping Laos’ energy export potential.

Regarding defense, security, and border affairs, the two sides agreed to effectively implement cooperation agreements and strengthen coordination in maintaining political security, social order and safety, and combating transnational crime, particularly drug-related crime, human trafficking, smuggling, and high-tech crime. They also reached a consensus on the importance of linking defense and security with socio-economic development in border areas.

An overview of the talks between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung thanked Laos for its coordination and support in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos. He called on Laos to continue supporting the 500-day campaign to intensify the search for, recovery, and identification of martyrs’ remains.

In education and human resources development, the two leaders highlighted the priority of training strategic-level officials, promising young cadres and high-quality human resources. They agreed to effectively implement existing agreements, prepare an education cooperation protocol for 2028-2032, and accelerate the Laos-Vietnam Friendship University project. The two sides also pledged to facilitate the Vietnamese community’s lawful residence, study, work, and business activities in Laos.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation while promoting cultural, sports, tourism, and educational exchanges on the special Vietnam-Laos relationship, particularly among young people.

The two countries will coordinate in organizing practical activities during the “Vietnam-Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2027," marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, thereby further nurturing the special ties between the two peoples.

On regional and international issues, the two PMs agreed to enhance information exchange, consultation, and coordination of positions on matters of mutual concern and support each other at ASEAN, the United Nations, and other multilateral forums.

They underscored the importance of coordination on Mekong River water security, the East Sea issue, and non-traditional security challenges, while continuing to promote effective Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia cooperation and Mekong subregional mechanisms, particularly ACMECS, CLMV, and the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).

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