Vietnam will also continue comprehensive legal reforms and improve its investment and business environment to facilitate long-term investment and cooperation by businesses from CPTPP member economies and the EU.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (7th from left) poses for a group photo with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, ministers and heads of delegations from CPTPP member economies. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always attaches importance to cooperative relations with members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on November 26.

The PM made the statement while receiving EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, ministers and heads of delegations from CPTPP member economies in Hanoi, on the sidelines of the 11th CPTPP Commission Meeting.

PM Le Minh Hung thanked CPTPP members for their coordination and support during Vietnam's CPTPP chairmanship year in 2026. He also welcomed the participation of the EU Commissioner and praised the EU's role in promoting connectivity between the two important economic regions.

He expressed his satisfaction with the CPTPP's recent progress, including an increase in membership, growing interest from other economies in joining the agreement and an expanding agenda that has enabled the bloc to respond quickly to regional and international developments.

The PM particularly welcomed efforts to promote dialogue between the CPTPP, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the EU, describing this as an opportunity to connect dynamic economic regions, build trust and expand cooperation.

He said Vietnam is entering a new development phase, with a strong determination to renew its growth model and achieve average annual GDP growth of at least 10 percent during 2026-2030, with the goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.

To realise these ambitions, Vietnam is placing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation at the centre of its development strategy, while accelerating green transition and digital transformation, and promoting a circular economy, PM Le Minh Hung said.

According to the government leader, Vietnam is also focusing on improving institutions and infrastructure and developing high-quality human resources. It remains committed to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, while proactively pursuing comprehensive, substantive and effective international integration, including economic integration.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with CPTPP members and the EU, PM Le Minh Hung stressed.

Appreciating the views and proposals put forward by the EU Commissioner and CPTPP ministers and heads of delegations, he said that stronger dialogue among partners committed to open, rules-based trade is particularly important amid growing volatility in the global economy and trade.

Regarding the CPTPP's future direction, PM Le Minh Hung called on members to maintain solidarity and uphold their pioneering role in promoting open, rules-based trade and strengthening the multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its centre.

He also urged support for upgrading and expanding the agreement on the basis of consensus, while ensuring high standards and effective implementation, with practical benefits for businesses and people as the top priority.

The PM called for stronger connectivity and cooperation between the CPTPP and other partners, particularly ASEAN and the EU, and better use of complementary strengths among the three groups in supply chain connectivity, trade, investment, digital transformation, green transition, innovation and sustainable development.

He also emphasised the need to provide greater support for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to make better use of CPTPP commitments, improve competitiveness and participate more deeply in regional and global value chains.

PM Le Minh Hung expressed his hope that the EU Commissioner and CPTPP ministers would continue promoting practical cooperation with Vietnam and supporting the country in implementing the agreement.

He affirmed Vietnam's commitment to fully and seriously fulfilling its international obligations and continuing to serve as an active, proactive and responsible CPTPP member, contributing to the common interests of all members.

Vietnam will also continue comprehensive legal reforms and improve its investment and business environment to facilitate long-term investment and cooperation by businesses from CPTPP member economies and the EU, the PM added.

For their part, the EU Commissioner and CPTPP ministers and heads of delegations reviewed cooperation achievements and discussed the agreement's future development and prospects for closer engagement with the EU.

They expressed their impression of Vietnam's achievements, development goals and ambitions, describing it as one of the region's fastest-growing and most dynamic economies. They also praised Vietnam's role as CPTPP Chair in 2026 and its efforts to strengthen cooperation between the CPTPP and the EU amid global challenges and uncertainties.

The delegates reaffirmed their countries' high regard for relations with Vietnam and their desire to expand cooperation within the CPTPP framework and in bilateral areas, particularly trade, economy and investment. Representatives of APEC economies also expressed support and confidence in Vietnam's preparations to successfully host APEC Year 2027.

The EU Commissioner highlighted shared priorities between the two sides and reaffirmed the EU's commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He called for more effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms to further deepen bilateral ties in a substantive and practical manner.

VNA