The two sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges and coordinate closely to ensure a smooth transition to the employment for skill development program, effective implementation, better wages, benefits, working conditions for Vietnamese workers.

Participants in Vietnamese Workers Day in Japan 2026 held on November 22. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), led by Deputy Minister Vu Chien Thang, visited Japan from November 18 to 23 to advance labor cooperation, promote the employment for skill development (ESD) program, and strengthen support for Vietnamese workers in the country.

Deputy Minister Vu Chien Thang met with Yasuto Urano, Deputy Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan on November 19 to discuss cooperation in labor and employment, with a focus on shifting from the number of Vietnamese workers sent to Japan to the quality of their skills.

They discussed preparations for the transition from the technical intern training program to the ESD program. Following Japan’s announcement on the program, MOHA informed sending organizations of eligibility requirements and implementation guidelines.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges and coordinate closely to ensure a smooth transition, effective implementation and better wages, benefits and working conditions for Vietnamese workers, while protecting their legitimate rights and interests.

The MOHA delegation also visited Takara Joint Stock Company, which has recruited more than 200 Vietnamese workers since 2009, and Nikko, a supplier of automotive air-conditioning components and industrial parts to Mitsubishi.

Both companies praised Vietnamese employees for their professional skills, diligence and willingness to learn. Nikko said several long-serving Vietnamese workers with Japanese-language proficiency at N1 and N2 levels have been promoted to managerial positions.

Mr. Vu Chien Thang encouraged workers to improve their professional and language skills and urged the companies to continue improving their welfare and working conditions.

At a meeting with the Public Interest Foundation International Manpower Development Organization (IM JAPAN), he called for the early signing of a new cooperation agreement for sending and receiving skilled workers.

He also proposed the two sides work out measures to increase recruitment, improve pre-departure Japanese-language training, improve worker welfare and develop a database to support returning workers in starting businesses.

On November 22, MOHA and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held Vietnamese Workers Day in Japan 2026. The event in Tokyo brought together Japanese government agencies, businesses and organizations, along with nearly 500 Vietnamese workers.

He highlighted the event’s significance following the high-level visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. He encouraged Vietnamese workers to regard Japan as their second home and use the knowledge and skills they gained to contribute to both countries, while calling on Japan to further improve their welfare and working environments.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu and Japanese representatives acknowledged the contributions by around 480,000 Vietnamese workers to Japan’s economy and society.

The organizers honored 22 outstanding workers, 18 receiving companies and 10 exemplary trade unions and support organizations.

On November 23, he met with Villa Fontaine, which employs more than 400 Vietnamese workers across its hotel network. The group praised their professional skills and commitment while affirming its continued support for their working and living conditions.

The deputy minister encouraged the workers to comply with Japanese laws, improve their skills, and remain committed to their jobs. Worker representatives expressed appreciation for the visit, saying it helped boost their confidence and motivation.

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