Prime Minister launches construction of Tu Lien bridge in Hanoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 19 attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Tu Lien bridge project and its connecting roads, linking Nghi Tam interchange to Truong Sa interchange in Hanoi.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (3rd from left) at the symbolic button-pressing ceremony to kick off the construction of the Tu Lien bridge in Hanoi on May 19. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks at the event, PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that the Tu Lien bridge will not only enhance connectivity and promote socio-economic development across Hanoi’s districts, but also link regional cities and provinces involved, national transport routes, and international gateways via Noi Bai and Gia Binh international airports.

He added that the project is expected to reduce logistics and input costs for businesses, boost tourism, open up new development spaces, and help the country achieve an 8 percent GDP growth target in 2025 and double-digit growth in the years to come.

Requesting the Tu Lien bridge to become a new architectural landmark of the capital, the PM directed that the most advanced solutions and technologies must be used in its construction process. He stressed the importance of ensuring technical and aesthetic quality, preventing corruption and waste, and completing the project within 24 months, aiming to inaugurate the bridge on the 137th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 2027).

He also stressed the resettlement arrangements must ensure that residents’ new homes are of equal or better quality than their previous houses.

The Government leader stated that the implementation of the project is a concrete demonstration of the sound policies of the Party and State, as well as the important role of the private economic sector in the country’s socio-economic development, particularly in infrastructure investment.

At the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The bridge, which will span the Red River, is designed to connect the western bank of the river – along Au Co-Nghi Tam streets in Yen Phu and Tu Lien wards of Tay Ho district – with the eastern bank in Dong Anh and Long Bien districts.

The overall project stretches approximately 11.5 kilometres, including the 2.9-kilometre-long bridge, with a main span of 1 kilometre. According to the approved design, the bridge will have six lanes for motor vehicles, two mixed-use lanes, and two pedestrian walkways. Total investment capital for the project is estimated at around VND19.83 trillion (US$764.3 million), with construction scheduled to take place between 2025 and 2027.

Local authorities in Tay Ho, Long Bien, and Dong Anh districts have already received boundary markers for compensation, support, and resettlement works. The project’s investor has completed contractor selection and signed the necessary agreements, meeting the conditions required for construction to commence.

Vietnamplus