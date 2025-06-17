Provinces, cities race to test new governance model before July 1 deadline

Provinces and cities nationwide are conducting trial runs of the two-tier government model, testing new personnel arrangements and administrative systems ahead of the official synchronized launch on July 1.

Dak Lak Province after restructuring has a natural surface area of 18,096 km2 and a population of 3,346,853 people

Yesterday afternoon, the Ca Mau Province Party Committee convened a conference to outline the implementation plan for units testing the new operational apparatus for commune-level Party Committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees, Fatherland Front Committees, and socio-political organizations.

Ca Mau Province Party Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that the province is expeditiously implementing the Central Government’s directives, which mandate that the trial runs ensure the new administrative apparatus functions seamlessly. Following the trials, the province will conduct a preliminary review to distill lessons learned for the comprehensive rollout on July 1.

The Party Secretary also noted that to ensure strict adherence to central directives, the Provincial Party Standing Committee convened three sessions to review personnel arrangements for 39 communes and wards. The core leadership structures for the Party, government, and Fatherland Front in these localities have now been largely established. The province expects to formally announce the appointments for the commune-level Party Executive Committees, Standing Committees, and Inspection Commissions on June 23 and 24.

According to the plan, Ca Mau Province will pilot the new commune-level government structure at 17 newly consolidated administrative units (3 wards and 14 communes). These trial operations are scheduled for this week, on June 19 and 20. The trials will include simulated sessions of the commune/ward People’s Committee to approve new working regulations and programs, the testing of the i-Office document management system, and the operational run-through of the Public Administration Service Center.

Yesterday morning, Binh Phuoc Province initiated a trial of its two-tier government model by launching the new Dong Xoai Ward, an entity formed by merging Tien Thanh Ward and Tan Thanh Commune with its administrative headquarters located in the former Tien Thanh Ward. On the first day of operations, provincial and ward leaders directly engaged with citizens and businesses to gather feedback on the streamlined administrative procedures being tested. To aid the public, a team of “Young Public Service Volunteers” was deployed.

A 21-member Preparatory Committee has been established to oversee the new structure throughout the trial period, which lasts until June 30. Following this test phase, all new wards and communes are set to commence official, synchronized operations on July 1, 2025.

According to the Hanoi People’s Committee, the capital will conduct its trial operations from June 20 to June 26. The trials will focus on public administrative procedures, the functioning of inter-departmental services involving city and local agencies, and the operation of the document management and operations software system.

The trials will take place at the headquarters of 126 new wards and communes, with service delivery points established at 12 branches of the city’s Public Administration Service Center and other locations within the new localities.

To facilitate this transition, the Hanoi People’s Committee has formed 30 handover teams and 126 reception teams to manage the transfer of responsibilities, organizational structures, staffing, finances, and assets. Furthermore, over 9,500 officials and civil servants have been assigned to positions within the 126 new communes and wards.

On June 16, the Standing Committee of the Dak Lak Province Party Committee announced it had issued a plan for the trial and official launch of the new commune-level local government model across the province. The plan schedules a conference on June 20 to announce key leadership appointments for 68 communes and wards.

From June 21 to 24, localities will relocate to new headquarters and finalize preparations regarding facilities and personnel. From June 25 to 26, trial operations of the commune-level political-administrative institutions – the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Fatherland Front – will take place.

In Kon Tum, the provincial Party Standing Committee has directed district and city Party Committees to finalize the dissolution of previous commune-level Party structures and expedite the assignment of officials as well as the arrangement of facilities for the new commune-level entities. The directive also calls for the urgent disbursement of severance packages for personnel affected by the restructuring and for trial operations of the new model to begin on June 25.

On June 16, the Lam Dong Province Department of Home Affairs announced it is preparing to re-establish the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, effective July 1, 2025. The new department is expected to have 31 staff positions, including 3 leaders and 4 specialized divisions.

It will advise the Provincial People’s Committee on state management of foreign and border affairs following the planned administrative merger with Binh Thuan and Dak Nong provinces to form a new, larger Lam Dong Province. The Department of Foreign Affairs was first established in 2011 and was dissolved in 2021.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam