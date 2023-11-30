Prime Minister attends Vietnam-Türkiye business forum in Ankara

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Türkiye recognize Vietnam’s full market economy status and the two sides negotiate a free trade agreement while addressing a business forum in Ankara on November 30 (local time).

Jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye, and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye, the event brought together representatives from ministries, agencies and localities, and nearly 200 corporate leaders of the two countries.

PM Chinh congratulated Türkiye on its outstanding development to join the group of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20).

He briefed the participants on Vietnam’s national construction and foreign policy, stressing the country aims to build an independent, self-reliant economy in parallel with proactive and effective international integration.

Vietnam is focusing on three strategic breakthroughs, covering institution building and perfection; infrastructure; and human resources development and administrative reform, he said.

An open policy system, smooth infrastructure and smart administration will help foreign investors operate stably and effectively in the Southeast Asian nation, the leader emphasised.

Vietnam wishes to cooperate in digital economy, green transition, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, and sharing economy, with science, technology and innovation as new driving forces for national development, the PM continued.

The Government leader affirmed that Vietnam always creates optimal conditions for large, high-tech, and experienced enterprises, including those from Türkiye, to operate in the country.

He held that ample room remains for the two countries to boost their collaboration, yet cooperation mechanisms remain limited. Therefore, Türkiye’s recognition of Vietnam’s full market economy status and a free trade agreement will facilitate the operations of their businesses.

According to the PM, both countries have expressed their wish to advance their relationship to a new height, thus helping to promote cooperation in all fields, from politics and diplomacy, to economy, trade, investment, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

Representatives from Turkish ministries and businesses said that Türkiye wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in transport infrastructure, household utensil production, science-technology, finance, aviation, logistics, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and the Halal industry.

The Turkish side said it wants to penetrate deeply into the potential Vietnamese market and enter the ASEAN market through the country.

Statistics show that two-way trade reached US$2.4 billion in 2022, which is expected to rise in the time ahead. Türkiye is now Vietnam’s largest direct investor from the Middle East region, with a total registered capital of nearly US$1 billion.

A number of agencies and businesses of the two countries signed cooperation agreements on this occasion.

On the same day, Chinh received the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and leaders of the Turkish giant IC Holdings, a multi-industry group operating mainly in the construction sector.

Vietur, a consortium led by its IC Ictas, has won the VND35 trillion (US$1.44 billion) bidding package to build the terminal for Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.

The IC Holdings representatives lauded the investment environment in Vietnam, and noted their wish to coordinate closely with Vietnamese agencies and businesses to effectively implement the bidding package, while expanding cooperation and investment in essential infrastructure, energy and health care.

Chinh suggested the group coordinate closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies and localities to deploy the bidding package effectively as scheduled and ensure the set quality.

The PM suggested IC Holdings seek investment opportunities in other specific projects in the areas of its strengths and Vietnam’s priorities, especially infrastructure construction, industry, energy, tourism and smart city building.