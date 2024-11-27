Prime Minister approves 9-day Tet break for 2025

Government officers and workers will enjoy a 9-day holiday for the 2025 Tet (Lunar New Year), from January 25–February 2, 2025 (on the 26th day of the last month of 2024—the 5th day of the first month of 2025 of the lunar calendar).

The suggestion on holidays for the upcoming Tet, which was submitted by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MoLISA), has been approved by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Government Office announced on November 26.

According to the ministry’s proposed Tet plan, public employees will enjoy a continuous 9-day break from January 25 to February 2, comprising five days off for the holiday and four days for the regular weekend.

Specifically, workers will have a 5-day Tet holiday from January 27 to 31 (from the 28th day of the last month of 2024 to the 3rd day of the first month of 2025 of the lunar calendar) and two additional days off before and after the holiday (January 25-26 and February 1-2, 2025).

For the non-state sector, employers must choose from three five-day options and inform their employees of their choices at least 30 days in advance.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MoLISA) proposed a five-day break on National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) from April 30 to May 4.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh