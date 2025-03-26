Press cooperation helps boost Vietnam - China relations

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia highly valued the contributions of press agencies from both countries.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia highly valued the contributions of press agencies from both countries, including Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper of Vietnam and the People's Daily of China, in strengthening mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Chinese people.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia (R) shakes hands with Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily of China Chen Jianwen. (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia hosted a delegation of the People's Daily of China, led by its Editor-in-Chief Chen Jianwen, in Hanoi on March 25, during which the former called for stronger press cooperation between the two nations.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia expressed his delight at the positive development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in recent times, stressing that Vietnam considers developing relations with China a top priority and a strategic choice in its foreign policy.

He hoped that in the coming time, the two countries will continue to effectively implement the agreements and common perceptions reached by the two Parties' and nations' high-ranking leaders, thus further deepening and elevating the bilateral relations, and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Highly valuing the contributions of press agencies from both countries, including Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper of Vietnam and the People's Daily, in strengthening mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Chinese people, Nghia suggested the two media outlets continue to build on their achievements and maintain their pioneering role in promoting the achievements and prospects of the good friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and China.

He suggested the Vietnamese Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation and the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and press agencies from both countries to foster delegation exchanges and share experiences, theories, and practical insights on Party building and protecting the ideological foundation of the Parties, towards reinforcing political trust, and practically and comprehensively stepping up the bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Chen said the visit had provided valuable insights, noting that innovative communication methods and creative journalistic products of Nhan Dan Newspaper had inspired his delegation with many ideas for renovating Party journalism.

Sharing Nguyen Trong Nghia's views on cooperation between the two countries in communication and journalism, Chen Jianwen expressed his hope that the two side's press agencies will continue to boost their cooperation, contributing effectively to promoting the Vietnam-China relations.

