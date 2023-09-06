President welcomes leader of Japanese House of Councillors

President Vo Van Thuong received President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on September 6.

Welcoming Otsuji and other members of the Japanese House of Councillors, President Thuong said the visit, taking place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, will help to strongly promote cooperation between the two parliaments and practically contribute to the Vietnam - Japan friendship and extensive strategic partnership.

Lauding the two countries’ traditional relations and close-knit ties in multiple areas, the Japanese leader held that with many similarities, the two countries’ reinforcement of all-round cooperation, including parliamentary ties, is completely suitable and necessary in the context of numerous global challenges facing the world.

The Vietnamese President expressed his delight at the extremely important achievements in the bilateral ties, noting that mutual trust and understanding have been strengthened unceasingly, thus providing a good stepping stone for promoting cooperation programs and projects.

He spoke highly of Japanese political parties’ unanimity in enhancing cooperation with Vietnam as seen in the presence of many representatives of the parties in the Japanese upper house delegation on the ongoing visit to Vietnam.

President Thuong also highlighted the two countries’ collaboration in economy, trade, investment, education, science, and culture, along with people-to-people and youth links.

To enhance the bilateral relations on the basis of the 50-year diplomatic ties, President Thuong suggested both sides further increase all-level meetings and mutual visits between the Vietnamese and Japanese States, parliaments, governments, parties, ministries, sectors, and localities.

Vietnam hopes to step up exchanges between the two countries' parliamentarians, including young ones, he said, calling on both nations to set a higher vision of cooperation to bring their relations to a new height in the future.

Describing 2023 as a historic point in time which marks 50 years of Vietnam - Japan diplomatic relations, 50 years of ASEAN - Japan relations, and 15 years of the Japan - Mekong ties, President Thuong appreciated the Northeast Asian country’s active contributions to the cooperation with ASEAN, which has contributed to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.