Vietnam hopes for stronger cooperation with European Union: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with President of the European Council (EC) António Costa in Hanoi on January 29. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming EC President Costa, PM Pham Minh Chinh said the visit is of particular significance as Vietnam and the EU have just elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He described the upgrade as a historic milestone reflecting a new stage of development in the bilateral ties and conveying a strong message in support of cooperation at the regional and global levels.

The Government leader affirmed that Vietnam highly evaluated the EU’s global role and standing and wished to further strengthen relations with the bloc, one of Vietnam’s leading partners in economy, trade and investment, as well as a pioneer in promoting sustainable development, green growth, circular economy, digital transformation, clean energy and free trade.

Briefing his guest on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, PM Pham Minh Chinh noted that after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), Vietnam has risen from a war-ravaged, underdeveloped country to a developing economy with a GDP of around US$510 billion, ranking 32nd globally. Vietnam’s exports have reached nearly US$500 billion, supported by 17 free trade agreements with international partners, placing the country among the world’s top 20 economies in terms of trade scale and investment attraction.

In 2025 alone, Vietnam’s GDP growth exceeded 8.02 percent, among the highest in the region and the world, while macroeconomic stability was maintained, inflation kept under control and major balances ensured. GDP per capita reached US$5,026, officially placing Vietnam in the group of upper-middle-income countries, while the national happiness index rose by 37 places over five years.

The PM underlined that following the 14th National Party Congress, Vietnam has entered a period of acceleration and breakthrough in socio-economic development, focusing on transforming its growth model, building a socialist rule-of-law State, and steadfastly pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, together with the “four no’s” defence policy.

Regarding the implementation of the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Pham Minh Chinh proposed both sides increase high-level exchanges and dialogue, make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, and swiftly implement the Joint Statement to ensure the partnership develops in a substantive, effective and in-depth manner. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to further improving the investment climate to facilitate foreign investors, including EU businesses, to operate in the country.

Thanking the EU for its support for Vietnam’s sustainable fisheries development, the PM urged the union to soon dispatch an inspection delegation to Vietnam to conduct an objective assessment of Vietnam’s serious and effective efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, taking into account the newly upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a view to promptly lifting the “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood.

He also called on the EU to continue supporting Vietnam in modernising and sustainably restructuring its fisheries sector, while creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Europe to contribute to host societies and promote ties between Vietnam and EU member states.

Congratulating Vietnam on the successful 14th National Party Congress, EC President Costa expressed his strong impression of Vietnam’s comprehensive socio-economic achievements, particularly amid ongoing global and regional uncertainties.

He highly appreciated Vietnam’s long-term development goals and strategies, affirming that Vietnam is an important partner of the EU in the Indo-Pacific region and within ASEAN, while reiterating the EU’s role as a reliable partner committed to accompanying and supporting Vietnam’s development process.

EC President Costa stressed that the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership created major opportunities to boost trade, diversify markets and supply chains, develop the maritime economy and promote essential infrastructure development, laying a solid foundation for both sides to work together towards a shared future and stronger bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate in effectively implementing the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), accelerating the ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and promoting cooperation in investment, trade, science and technology, green transition, digital transformation, marine economy, clean energy, and high-quality human resources development.

They pledged to encourage closer links among research institutes, universities and enterprises from both sides to foster innovation ecosystems and enhance Vietnamese firms’ participation in the EU’s high-tech value chains.

Within the ASEAN–EU cooperation framework, the two leaders agreed to step up coordination to advance negotiations on an ASEAN–EU Free Trade Agreement, while effectively harnessing new growth drivers through a balanced and inclusive approach aligned with regional priorities.

Exchanging views on international and regional issues, the two sides shared a common vision of striving for a peaceful and stable environment conducive to sustainable development and shared prosperity.

They reaffirmed their commitments to multilateralism, respect for international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter, while underscoring the importance of maintaining peace, stability, freedom of navigation and overflight, and the rule of law in the East Sea as well as the Indo-Pacific region.

