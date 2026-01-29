Vietnamese State President chairs official welcome ceremony for EC President

State President Luong Cuong hosted an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on January 29 morning for President of the European Council (EC) António Costa, who is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang; Head of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai; Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang; Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung; Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang; Deputy Minister of Public Security, Lieutenant General Dang Hong Duc; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai; and Vietnamese Ambassador to the EU Nguyen Van Thao.

State President Luong Cuong (right) shakes hands with European Council President António Costa at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi at the welcome ceremony on January 29.

President António Costa’s official visit holds great importance to Vietnam–EU relations, particularly as it marks a visit by a senior EU leader to Vietnam shortly after the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The European Union and Vietnam officially established diplomatic relations on November 28, 1990. Since then, their ties have grown positively, with frequent high-level meetings and exchanges, both bilaterally and on the sidelines of multilateral forums. The two sides coordinate closely in international organisations, particularly within the framework of ASEAN–EU, the Asia-Europe Meeting, and the UN.

State President Luong Cuong and EC President António Costa review the guard of honour of the Vietnam People’s Army.

The success of Vietnam’s foreign affairs has elevated Vietnam–Europe relations and expanded strategic cooperation opportunities across politics, economy, trade and investment, science, and technology, providing important resources to support Vietnam’s new development era.

Vietnam and the EU signed the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) in 2012, which came into effect on October 1, 2016, marking a major milestone in bilateral relations and providing a legal framework for a stage of deeper and broader cooperation.

After a decade of steady engagement, the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) were signed on June 30, 2019.

State President Luong Cuong and EC President António Costa stand on the ceremonial platform as the national anthems of the two countries are played.

Effective from August 1, 2020, EVFTA - often described as a “highway” linking the two dynamic economies, has opened a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

Over the past five years, it has significantly boosted two-way trade, making Vietnam the EU’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, while the EU has become Vietnam’s fourth-biggest trade partner and sixth-largest investor. Bilateral trade has risen more than 40 percent, from US$44.1 billion in 2020 to US$64.6 billion in 2024 and US$61 billion in the first ten months of 2025.

The EU's investment in Vietnam has grown from US$25.5 billion to nearly US$35 billion.

Amid growing Vietnam–EU relations, EC President António Costa’s official visit to Vietnam carries significant importance, reflecting the EU’s recognition of Vietnam’s foreign policy and affirming the Southeast Asian nation’s increasing position and prestige in the international arena, particularly as a key partner of the EU in the Asia–Pacific region.

State President Luong Cuong and EC President António Costa walk along the red carpet into the Presidential Palace.

Following the welcome ceremony, State President Luong Cuong and EC President António Costa held a private meeting before leading their high-ranking delegations in their formal talks to review cooperation in recent times and discuss future cooperation orientations. The two leaders are scheduled to jointly hold a press conference to report on their talks' outcomes.

Vietnamplus