Party General Secretary chairs official welcome ceremony for top Lao leader

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (L) and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly chaired an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on the morning of January 26 for General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse Naly Sisoulith, who are on a two-day state visit to Vietnam.

The ceremony was held solemnly at the Presidential Palace with the highest protocol reserved for a head of state. The two General Secretaries stood on the honor platform as the national anthems of both countries were played. They then reviewed the guard of honor of the Vietnam People’s Army, watched a ceremonial parade, and introduced their respective high-level delegations.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders and their high-level delegations held talks.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith at the official welcome ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit is taking place at a moment of great significance for both countries. Laos has recently successfully held the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, during which Thongloun Sisoulith was re-elected as General Secretary of the Party Central Committee for the 12th term. Vietnam, for its part, has also successfully organized the 14th National Congress of the CPV, with To Lam re-elected as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee.

This trip reflects the highest level of political trust, the special bond, and the close coordination between the two Parties and the two countries. It contributes to elevating the bilateral relations and providing strategic direction for comprehensive, effective, and substantive cooperation in the new stage of development of the bilateral relationship.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith at the official welcome ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse chair official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse Naly Sisoulith. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamplus