Vietnam sees EU as important partner in int'l integration: NA Chairman

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) and visiting European Council President António Costa in Hanoi on January 29. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always regards the European Union (EU) and its member states as important partners in its process of integration and national development, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man told visiting European Council President António Costa in Hanoi on January 29.

He said Vietnam highly values the EU’s support, particularly in green economy development, digital transformation, climate change response, and major infrastructure projects

At the meeting, the top legislator welcomed EC President Costa’s official visit to Vietnam at the beginning of 2026, saying it helps open a positive new chapter in the promising cooperative relationship between Vietnam and the EU, especially as the two sides have upgraded ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Briefing his guest on Vietnam’s situation, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man noted that after 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal), the country has achieved significant and comprehensive accomplishments across various fields. He affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy and determination to maintain a peaceful and stable environment, achieve rapid and sustainable development, and comprehensively improve people’s living standards.

The Vietnamese NA, over 80 years with 15 tenures, has continuously renewed itself and affirmed its central role in political life, particularly in legislation and supreme oversight, as well as in improving institutions and the legal system to meet the requirements of each development stage.

The NA has always attached importance to building a synchronous legal environment for investment and business. In 2025 alone, it passed 89 laws and 91 resolutions, helping remove bottlenecks, while working alongside the Government to develop policies to unlock resources for socio-economic development, attract investment, and facilitate business operations.

Regarding Vietnam–EU relations, the top legislator noted strong progress in recent years, as two-way trade reached nearly US$74 billion in 2025, making the EU Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner.

Affirming that the legislature plays an active role in perfecting the legal framework and overseeing the implementation of international commitments, including the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and other agreements with the EU, Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed that Vietnam will continue creating the most favourable conditions for EU businesses to invest and operate in the country.

He also expressed his hope for stronger parliamentary cooperation between the Vietnamese legislative body and the European Parliament, as well as with the legislatures of EU member states.

In the face of complex global challenges such as geopolitical instability, climate change and global economic slowdown, the upgrade of Vietnam–EU ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership further demonstrates the two sides’ determination to coordinate closely, support each other at multilateral forums, and protect and promote free and fair trade based on international law, he said.

The NA Chairman reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and its readiness to be a friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested the EC President help to push ahead with the ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and urge the European Commission to soon lift its “yellow card” warning on Vietnam’s seafood exports, while continuing technical assistance for Vietnam’s efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

For his part, EC President Costa said he was pleased to pay an official visit to Vietnam and expressed his appreciation for the warm and gracious reception extended by Vietnamese leaders.

He noted that the upgrade of EU–Vietnam relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. This is the first Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework established by the European Union (EU) with an ASEAN member, contributing to the further strengthening of EU–ASEAN ties ahead of the 50th anniversary of their relations in 2027.

Sharing the views and proposals of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, the EC President agreed that the two sides should work closely to ensure the effective implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This includes enhancing political trust through high-level delegation and multi-channel exchanges, including parliamentary channels; fully leveraging the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to bring tangible benefits and expanded opportunities to businesses of both sides; and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in high-potential areas such as maritime economy, digital transformation, clean energy, essential infrastructure, science and technology, and climate change response.

The two leaders also agreed to step up the exchange of legislative experience between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the European Parliament as well as those of EU member states, and to support each other at regional and global parliamentary forums so as to contribute to peace, cooperation and development in the regions and the world, including ensuring peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.

On this occasion, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man asked EC President Costa to convey his invitation to President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola to pay an official visit to Vietnam.

