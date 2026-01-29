Vietnam welcomes all efforts to bring lasting peace to Gaza Strip: Spokeswoman

As one of the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine, Vietnam welcomes all efforts to bring lasting peace to the Gaza Strip for the benefit of the Palestinian people, on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the remarks at the ministry’s regular press conference on January 29, responding to a question about Vietnam’s rights, obligations, and responsibilities after becoming a founding member of the Board of Peace.

She noted that Vietnam's consistent stance is to support and always stand ready to contribute to the international community’s common efforts to resolve conflicts and differences by peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, and with respect for the fundamental rights of all parties involved.

In that spirit, Vietnam supports the peace plan for ending the Gaza conflict, adopted by the UN Security Council in Resolution 2803 on November 17, 2025, and it has accepted the invitation to join the Board of Peace to implement this plan, she said.

Vietnam will actively cooperate with members of the Board of Peace in implementing the peace plan, thereby ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip and promoting sustainable peace in the Middle East on the basis of a two-state solution in line with international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN resolutions, Hang added.

When asked about Vietnam's stance on the current tensions between the US and Iran and any recommendations to Vietnamese citizens in the Middle East, the spokeswoman stated that Vietnam is keeping a close watch on the current situation in the Middle East.

“Vietnam calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, avoid actions that escalate tensions, resolve differences peacefully, seriously adhere to international law, the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, refrain from the use or threat of force in international relations, and create favourable conditions for peace negotiations for security, safety, peace, and stability in the region and the world,” she continued.

The spokeswoman also stated that on January 15, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning to Vietnamese citizens. Accordingly, Vietnamese citizens should not travel to Iran at this time unless necessary. Those already in Iran should stay updated with the latest information, strictly comply with local authorities' regulations on travel, and heed warnings from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For assistance, Vietnamese citizens in Iran should contact the hotline for citizen protection at the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran and the citizen protection hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the official.

Regarding the coordination with other countries in Nipah virus prevention and control in Vietnam, the spokeswoman cited relevant authorities as saying that Vietnam has not yet recorded any cases of illness caused by the Nipah virus.

To respond to the outbreak, Vietnamese authorities are closely working with localities to strengthen disease surveillance and control efforts at border gates, healthcare facilities, and in the community. They are also preparing disease prevention and control measures.

Vietnamese authorities will continue to closely monitor developments of the outbreak and coordinate closely with the World Health Organization and countries around the world to promptly implement appropriate and effective disease prevention and control measures, Ms. Hang said.

Vietnamplus