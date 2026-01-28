HCMC hosts Emperor's birthday reception

The Consulate General of Japan held a ceremony to celebrate the 66th birthday of Emperor Naruhito on the evening of January 27.

Attending the event were former State President Truong Tan Sang; Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and President of the Vietnam–Japan Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City; Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City; along with representatives of city departments, diplomatic agencies, businesses and the Japanese community living and working in the city.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh, on behalf of the city’s leadership, extended his warmest congratulations to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, wishing them good health and continued embodiment of Japan’s enduring humanistic values.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

He affirmed that Vietnam–Japan relations have been developing strongly, especially since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.

According to Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, Ho Chi Minh City is one of the leading localities in cooperation with Japan. By the end of 2025, Japan had become the city’s third-largest investor, with more than 2,200 projects and total registered capital exceeding US$15 billion.

Japanese-funded projects have played a significant role in transport infrastructure, industrial parks, human resource development and technology transfer, particularly Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien), which stands as a symbol of modern urban cooperation between Vietnam and Japan and has officially entered commercial operation.

He added that entering 2026, Ho Chi Minh City is opening a new development chapter under the strategy of “three regions – one special zone – three corridors – five pillars,” supported by three breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and human resources. Japan is identified as a particularly important partner in public transport, smart urban development, R&D, green industry and international finance in Thu Thiem.

In his response, Consul General Ono Masuo expressed deep sympathy for the losses caused by natural disasters in Vietnam’s South Central region over the past year and extended wishes for the localities to soon stabilize their lives and restore production.

He emphasized that Japan is confident in Vietnam’s path toward becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045, and welcomed the country’s continued push for administrative reform and growth after the 14th National Party Congress.

Consul General Ono Masuo speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

The Consul General affirmed that Japanese enterprises have great potential in digital and green transformation and would continue to accompany Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

On this occasion, he also introduced the 11th Vietnam–Japan Festival, scheduled to take place on March 7–8 at September 23 Park in Ho Chi Minh City, calling on people and friends of both countries to participate.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong