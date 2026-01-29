Vietnam seeks Swiss expertise to build int’l financial center

Impressed by Vietnam’s economic momentum, Swiss firms welcomed the establishment of the IFC in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, and voiced readiness to share expertise.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh has voiced Vietnam’s interest in deepening ties with Switzerland to develop its planned international financial center (IFC), with a focus on institutional frameworks, operational know-how and quality workforce training.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh (L) and Swiss President Guy Parmelin at their meeting in Bern on January 28 (Photo: VNA)

During courtesy calls to Swiss President Guy Parmelin and President of the National Council of Switzerland Pierre-Andre Page in Bern on January 28, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh also wished for broader collaboration in trade – investment, science – technology, green transition, renewable energy, which he linked directly to Vietnam’s pursuit of double-digit GDP growth.

He also suggested Switzerland maintain optimal conditions for the Vietnamese community living there to integrate successfully, contribute meaningfully to Swiss society, and thereby reinforce the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries.

The Swiss leaders welcomed the Vietnamese leader's visit in early 2026, viewing it as a meaningful activity marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Both sides noted that the visit takes place at a time when bilateral ties are thriving across multiple fields, particularly since the Comprehensive Partnership was established in early 2025 during PM Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Switzerland.

They spoke highly of Vietnam’s growing role and stature on the global stage, and commended its impressive socio-economic and internaitonal integration achievements.

The Vietnamese official briefed the Swiss leaders on the key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, reaffirming the country's consistent policy of valuing friendship and cooperation with Switzerland. He thanked Switzerland for its vaccine donations that aided Vietnam’s swift containment of Covid-19, as well as subsequent support in the wake of severe floods and storms. He also conveyed condolences over a recent fire in Crans-Montana town.

The two sides discussed concrete steps to advance ties to a more substantive and effective level, including the regular exchange of all-level delegations, especially those at high level; the effective implementation of the Comprehensive Partnership framework, and the Swiss Federal Assembly’s establishment of a Switzerland – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group to boost inter-parliamentary ties.

On this occasion, Standing Deputy Prime Minister extended invitations from Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong to President Parmelin, and from National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to Page for official visits to Vietnam.

The meeting between Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and President of the National Council of Switzerland Pierre-Andre Page on January 28 (Photo: VNA)

Hosts and guest vowed to bolster political trust and expand cooperation in areas where complementarities and respective strengths align, with benefits expected to accrue to both countries and for peace, stability and sustainable development in the regions and the world. They specifically pledged to expedite the conclusion of talks on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member, as early as possible in 2026, a move expected to open fresh channels for trade, investment, and closer linkages between the two countries’ financial centres.

On the same day, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh met with leaders of the Swiss – Vietnam Economic Forum (SVEF), the Swiss – Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC), and representatives from finance and technology firms to boost trade and investment cooperation, specifically encouraging Swiss companies to engage with Vietnam’s IFC.

Impressed by Vietnam’s economic momentum, Swiss firms expressed confidence in its growth prospects. They welcomed the establishment of the IFC in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, and voiced readiness to share expertise. Several of them pointed to their own successful track records in Vietnam and hailed the IFC launch as a timely move to draw new foreign capital inflows.

As Vietnam targets an average GDP growth rate of 10 percent or higher between 2026 and 2030, demand for resources will be substantial, particularly in areas of Switzerland’s strength such as green finance, digital finance, clean energy and modern infrastructure, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Hoping that Swiss enterprises will invest more in Vietnam, the Deputy PM assured that Vietnam stands ready to accompany and remove difficulties to enable long-term and effective commitments from them.

Vietnamplus