Top Vietnamese, Lao leaders hold talks in Hanoi

At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: VNA)

Sharing the common delight of the Vietnamese and Lao people over the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, the two leaders briefed each other on the situation of their respective Parties and countries, as well as the major outcomes of each Party’s National Congress.

They held in-depth exchanges on major guidelines and policies set out in the resolutions of the congresses, as well as the regional and international situation, and orientations for further promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos in the new period. They agreed that amid rapidly evolving, complex, and unpredictable international and regional developments, it is particularly important for the two Parties and States to continue strengthening unity, close bonds, political trust, and close coordination.

Congratulating Thongloun Sisoulith on his re-election as Party General Secretary, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam appreciated his selection of Vietnam as the first country to visit immediately after the successful conclusion of the new-term Party Congresses of the two Parties. He affirmed that the visit holds historic significance, vividly demonstrating the special importance that the Lao Party, State, and the General Secretary personally attach to Vietnam–Laos relations.

He expressed his confidence that the trip would be a great success, elevating the bilateral relations to a new height and reaffirming the determination of the leaders and people of the two countries to preserve and further develop their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion.

The Lao leader spoke highly of the great, comprehensive, and historically significant achievements recorded by the Vietnamese people over the past 80 years of national construction and development, particularly the remarkable accomplishments over 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), especially during the term of the 13th National Congress.

He warmly congratulated the CPV on the successful organization of its 14th National Congress, stressing that this was a historically significant political event in determining Vietnam’s development path and tasks in the new period. He also extended his warm congratulations to General Secretary To Lam on being trusted by the Party to continue serving as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee, reflecting the high confidence of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam.

The top Lao leader expressed his firm belief that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will continue to uphold its glorious traditions, successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Congress, and successfully realize the two 100-year goals.

General Secretary To Lam also took this occasion to congratulate the LPRP on the resounding success of its 12th National Congress, affirming that the Congress marked a new stage in the development of the Lao revolution, demonstrating the great strength of national unity and the steadfast pursuit of comprehensive, principled, and inheritable renewal for the goal of national construction, defense, and development. He stressed that this is a source of pride for the Lao people and also a shared joy for Vietnam, contributing to consolidating a firm political foundation for further strengthening and deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

General Secretary To Lam reaffirmed the strong and comprehensive support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for Laos’s national construction, renewal, and protection cause, and showed his firm belief that, building on the major achievements and valuable experience gained over 40 years of renewal, the Lao Party, State and people will successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Congress and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, successfully building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified, and prosperous Laos along the socialist orientation.

At the talks, the two leaders affirmed that the addition of the concept of “strategic cohesion” to the framework of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation in 2025 represents a new development of long-term strategic significance, creating a solid political foundation for the bilateral relations to develop in an increasingly substantive, effective, and sustainable manner, contributing to political stability, development goals, and the enhanced international standing of each country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders emphasized that as the two Parties have just successfully held their new-term National Congresses, ushering in a new stage of development with long-term strategic orientations, the continued strengthening of strategic cohesion and the further deepening and substantive enhancement of comprehensive cooperation are both extremely important and urgent.

They affirmed that this is not only an objective requirement stemming from the fundamental and long-term interests of each country but also a shared political responsibility of the two Parties to inherit, preserve, and promote the invaluable common asset painstakingly nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries. They agreed that in the new development period, both sides should concretise and effectively implement high-level agreements, with the Vietnam–Laos Joint Statement at the center, ensuring close linkage between strategic vision and concrete actions.

The two leaders agreed to promote the respective strengths of each country and focus on implementing projects that meet the practical needs of the two countries' people and bear strong symbolic significance for the bilateral relations, with priority given to key areas such as defense and security to help safeguard political stability, social order, and safety in each country and consolidate a firm, peaceful, and stable environment for long-term sustainable development.

They agreed to step up economic, trade, and investment cooperation; strive to achieve bilateral trade turnover of US$10 billion; and strengthen connectivity between the two economies and transport links through major projects such as the Hanoi–Vientiane expressway and Vientiane–Vung Ang railway. They also reached consensus on enhancing the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in education and training, human resources development, and especially high-quality human resources. The two sides pledged to make efforts to achieve breakthroughs and enhance collaboration effectiveness in culture, tourism, science, and technology, based on fully tapping each country’s potential, strengths, and complementarity, and expand cooperation in telecommunications, e-government, and digital transformation.

The two leaders agreed to maintain effective information exchange and assessments of the international situation and continue close consultation, coordination, and mutual support on international and regional issues and at multilateral forums.

On this occasion, Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith respectfully invited Party General Secretary To Lam to visit Laos again at an early date. The latter gladly accepted the invitation.

At the end of the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries.

