President Vo Van Thuong solemnly offers incense to heroic martyrs in Con Dao

State President Vo Van Thuong this morning rang the bell at Con Dao Temple to solemnly commemorate heroic martyrs, revolutionary soldiers and patriotic people who died for national independence and freedom in Con Dao Island.

The death anniversary saw the presence of former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former President Truong Tan Sang, Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Department Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Head of the Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Bui Thi Minh Hoai along with leaders of central committees, ministries and agencies, leaders of 11 Southern provinces and cities and nearly 80 former Con Dao prisoners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province Nguyen Van Tho said that the death anniversary is an opportunity to offer incense and commemorate those people who died for national independence, freedom and reunification on the island.

Hang Duong cemetery relic has 1,922 graves of prisoners who died in the brutal prisons during the wartime on the island. There are large steles carved with the names of 2,284 martyrs at Con Dao Temple.

President Vo Van Thuong and the delegates expressed deep gratitude and respectfully offered incense to commemorate the heroic martyrs, revolutionary soldiers and patriotic people who sacrificed themselves for the cause of national liberation, construction and defense.

After the death anniversary, delegations from provinces, cities and residents of Con Dao offered offerings to worship the ancestors and heroic martyrs at the temple.

In the early morning of July 19, a delegation of Party and State leaders led by President Vo Van Thuong visited and offered incense at Hang Duong Cemetery, Con Dao District, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province; visited and offered incense to the gaves of late General Secretary Le Hong Phong, great patriot Nguyen An Ninh, heroine Vo Thi Sau, and the graves of many other martyrs.