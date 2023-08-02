President presents Friendship Order to outgoing Italian Ambassador

President Vo Van Thuong on August 2 presented a Friendship Order to outgoing Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro, on the occasion of the ambassador coming to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

The President appreciated and thanked the ambassador for his coordination with Vietnamese agencies to make thorough preparations for his recent State visit to Italy which, he said, contributed to the success of his trip.

Stressing that President Thuong’s visit created an important milestone and served as a turning point for the bilateral relations, Ambassador Alessandro said that Italian President Sergio Mattarella had expressed his impression with the outcomes of the Vietnamese leader’s talks and meetings in Italy as well as the Southeast Asian nation’s dynamic development.

The ambassador took the occasion to thank Vietnamese authorities for their cooperation and assistance to help him well fulfil his tasks, thereby contributing to promoting the two countries' relations.

Thuong said that achievements in friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Italy have been highlighted and emphasised many times in talks and meetings between their leaders within the framework of his State visit.

He repeated his invitation to President Mattarella to visit Vietnam and hope to welcome the Italian leader to Vietnam soon.