President Joe Biden highlights Vietnam-US relations at UN General Assembly

US President Joe Biden highlighted the relations between Vietnam and the US in his speech at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19.

“For decades, it would have been unthinkable for an American President to stand in Hanoi alongside a Vietnamese leader and announce a mutual commitment to the highest level of countries partnership,” he said at the high-level debate themed “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all,” referring to his Vietnam visit earlier this month.

“With a concerted leadership and careful effort, adversaries can become partners, overwhelming challenges can be resolved, and deep wounds can heal,” the leader continued.

Through this example, Biden affirmed that the US stands ready to cooperate with countries to address disputes and that the US commits to promoting multilateralism to settle global challenges.

Addressing the debate, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on countries to enhance dialogues, promote multilateralism, and reform international administration system, especially international and UN economic and financial institutions to better meet requirements of sustainable development.

A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend high-level sessions with many important activities to promote the Vietnamese Party’s, State’s and Government’s consistent policy on a Vietnam of peace, cooperation and integration to international friends, and elevate the relations between Vietnam and the UN and countries to a new height.