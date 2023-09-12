President attends opening of National Defense Academy’s new academic year

President Vo Van Thuong on September 12 attended the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 academic year of the National Defence Academy - the leading military scientific research and training centre of the army and Vietnam at large.

President Thuong requested the academy to continue working to increase the quality of education and training and actively contribute to improving the capacity of officers to meet requirements of the nation building and safeguarding in the new situation.

He stressed the need for the academy to develop military, defence and security theories, especially new awareness and new thinking on nation safeguarding.

It is also important to analyse, research, evaluate and accurately forecast situations related to national defence and security, with a view to promptly giving advice to the Party, State, Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence on policies and preventive measures to protect the Fatherland early and from afar, he added.

The president asked the academy to pay due attention to building a team of lecturers and scientists with strong political will and absolute loyalty to Marxism-Leninism, the Ho Chi Minh thought, and the Party, State, people and army, and high qualifications.

President Thuong also emphasised the importance of promoting cooperation with defence and military academies and universities around the world to open more training classes for international defence officers, adding that this is a very important task, contributing to implementing the foreign policy of the Party and State in the current situation.