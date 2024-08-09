National

PPP investment proposed for Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway project

SGGP

Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway project has attracted a number of foreign investors who want to carry out the implementation of investment in the form of public-private partnership (PPP).

Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway will connect Long Thanh International Airport to the city center.

According to the Vietnam Railway Project Management Board under the Ministry of Transport, the investor is a consortium of leading global railway infrastructure companies. They will not operate the route and hand it over to the State immediately after the construction.

The investor plans to mobilize about 40 percent of the total investment for the project, equivalent to US$4 billion. The remaining 60 percent will come from the State budget.

The investor pledged to implement the construction project of the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway within approximately 4 years and complete the project by December 2029.

The Ministry of Transport has currently delegated the Vietnam Railway Project Management Board to accelerate the completion of a pre-feasibility report for the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway.

The project is designed to meet inter-regional urban railway standards, with a length of about 40 km and a width of 1,435 mm. It will connect Long Thanh International Airport to the city center, and to the North-South Hi-speed Railway in Thu Thiem, HCMC .

According to the Vietnam railway network master plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway is added to the list of key national projects for the 2021-2030 period.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

