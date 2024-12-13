Politburo issues disciplinary measures against former high-ranking leaders

After considering a proposal from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo concluded that Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while serving as Politburo member, Secretary of the Government’s Board for Party Civil Affairs and Prime Minister, violated the Party and State's regulations in performing his duties and assigned tasks, and in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena. He also breached regulations that a Party member is not allowed to do and those concerning the responsibility for setting an example, causing serious consequences, stirring public outrage and affecting the reputation of the Party and the State.

Truong Thi Mai, when working as Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation, infringed on the Party and State's regulations in performing her duties and assigned tasks; regulations on power control in personnel work; and those defining what a Party member is not allowed to do. Her actions caused serious consequences, and undermined the reputation of the Party and the State.

Meanwhile, Truong Hoa Binh, while acting as Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Government’s Board for Party Civil Affairs and Standing Deputy Prime Minister, lacked responsibility in leadership and direction; violated the Party and State's regulations in performing his duties and assigned tasks, and in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena; and infringed on regulations that a Party member is not allowed to do and those concerning the responsibility for setting an example, leading to serious consequences, stirring public outrage and affecting the reputation of the Party and the State.

Based on the content, nature, extent, consequences, and causes of the violations committed by the above-mentioned party members, the Politburo decided to issue warnings against Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Truong Hoa Binh, and a reprimand against Truong Thi Mai.

The Politburo requested competent authorities to impose administrative disciplinary measures on them in a timely and synchronous manner with the Party's disciplinary measures.

VNA