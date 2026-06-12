Feasible security measures target complex criminal syndicates across HCMC

HCMC authorities are aggressively launching sweeping operations and grassroots initiatives to completely dismantle sophisticated criminal groups, vigorously aiming to cultivate a highly secure and entirely drug free city.

Recently, the police have continuously launched special task forces, successfully dismantling numerous mafia-style criminal gangs operating under the slick guise of legitimate enterprises.

In the most recent crackdown involving the Chanh Cua 46 syndicate, the authorities prosecuted 17 individuals to thoroughly investigate a variety of criminal charges. Prior to this, during the massive 126N narcotics operation spearheaded by the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department, working seamlessly alongside the HCMC Public Security Department and various local units, officers managed to apprehend over 400 suspects and successfully confiscated tens of kilograms of heroin.

These remarkable triumphs by the People’s Public Security forces clearly demonstrate that the laborious battle to safeguard public order in HCMC is intensifying, striking straight at the heart of complex, highly organized criminal gangs boasting sophisticated covers.

HCMC stands as the nation’s largest metropolis and a bustling gateway for international trade. Consequently, both domestic and foreign law-breakers thoroughly exploit key transportation corridors, aviation networks, and cyberspace to covertly funnel drugs, orchestrate smuggling rings, and execute transnational fraud.

To genuinely maintain peace across the city, it isn’t enough to merely react to incidents after the dust has settled; rather, authorities must proactively identify, prevent, and dismantle emerging criminal threats right from the get-go.

During the HCMC Party Congress for the 2025-2030 tenure, General Secretary and State President To Lam explicitly laid out a strict mandate to cultivate a civilized, modern, and entirely drug-free city. This mandate is inextricably linked to the populace’s overall quality of life, the bedrock safety of every single neighborhood and family, and the ultimate future of the younger generation.

To immediately implement the directives issued by General Secretary and State President To Lam, the HCMC Public Security Department determinedly launched a 45-day-and-night intensive campaign dubbed the “Comprehensive Review, Statistical Analysis, Detection, Combat, and Territorial Cleansing,” running strictly from May 15 to June 30, 2026.

The core focus of this sweeping crackdown is to maintain an iron grip on local territories, accurately identify targeted individuals, effectively tackle crucial hotspots, and completely deny criminals any breathing room to recover or establish new complex bases.

Practical experience indicates that lurking behind numerous violent robberies, petty thefts, intentional assaults, and public order problems is the devastating threat of narcotics. Generally, if the situation isn’t thoroughly managed right at the grassroots level, a single drug den can rapidly trigger a catastrophic domino effect involving theft, violence, loan sharking, illicit gambling, and a slew of severe legal violations.

Consequently, the rigorous fight against drugs must be integrated into the comprehensive mission of combatting conventional criminal enterprises and organized syndicates. Completely uprooting gangs hiding behind corporate facades inherently purifies the business environment, protecting innocent citizens and legitimate enterprises. Strictly handling any instances of covering up and aiding predatory lending effectively shrinks operational loopholes that allow crime to thrive.

Over the past few days, along numerous major routes and residential areas across HCMC, police forces, militia, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union members, and grassroots security personnel have been continuously propagating legal awareness, tearing down illegal advertisements, patrolling territories, and diligently fielding tips submitted by the public.

While these may seem like mundane specific tasks, they carry profound and highly tangible preventive significance. It appears that when the local terrain is tightly secured, criminals find it agonizingly difficult to hunt down safe havens.

For Mr. Le Van B, a grassroots security guard, this proactive approach makes all the difference. “Whenever citizens step up to provide actionable intelligence, complex threats can be completely neutralized early on, ensuring they never have the chance to explode into volatile hotspots,” he explained while actively patrolling his neighborhood.

Maintaining peace across the city is undeniably a grueling, long-term activity, yet sustainable effectiveness is exclusively achieved when Party committees, local authorities, socio-political organizations, neighborhoods, schools, families, and residents join in with specific responsibilities.

Following each intensive crackdown, beyond merely counting fully dismantled cases and prosecuted suspects, the most crucial element is to enforce a tighter grip on the territory and relentlessly pushing the mass movement to safeguard national security, anchoring peace right at the grassroots.

By executing this strategy, the trust of the public is continually cemented. At its core, a deeply peaceful city serves as the ultimate springboard for HCMC to aggressively expand in a rapid, sustainable manner, befitting its role as the undisputed economic locomotive of the nation.

By Kien Van – Translated by Thanh Tam