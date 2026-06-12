HCMC police foil suspected online scam base housing 83 foreign nationals

Police in HCMC have uncovered a group of 83 foreign nationals who rented an entire hotel to establish a suspected base for online fraud operations, authorities announced on June 12.

The foreign nationals and the evidence confiscated by the authorities

The discovery was made during a 45-day citywide campaign aimed at strengthening immigration management and maintaining public order. Inspections conducted by 22 task forces led by the city's Immigration Department covered 420 accommodation establishments and revealed widespread violations involving foreign residents.

Authorities found that 84 lodging facilities had failed to report the presence of foreign guests as required by law. Nearly 300 foreign nationals were also found to have engaged in offenses ranging from illegal entry and unauthorized employment to gambling and suspected online fraud activities.

Evidence seized by authorities during the operation

A major breakthrough came on June 8, when HCMC police identified a group of 83 Chinese nationals, most of whom had allegedly entered Vietnam illegally from Cambodia. The group had rented an entire hotel in Hoa Phu 4 Quarter, Binh Duong Ward, and was believed to be preparing a large-scale online fraud operation.

During a raid on the premises, police seized hundreds of computers, mobile phones, and other electronic devices. Investigators said the equipment had recently been delivered and installed but had not yet been put into operation. The case remains under investigation.

Foreign nationals are found to have entered Vietnam illegally.

According to HCMC police, the timely detection and dismantling of the group helped prevent the establishment of a major transnational high-tech scam center in the city.

Preliminary findings also revealed that some accommodation providers had knowingly sheltered foreign nationals lacking valid immigration documents and failed to comply with mandatory residence reporting requirements in pursuit of profit. Authorities said such practices indirectly facilitate illegal stays, visa overstays, and other unlawful activities by foreign nationals in Vietnam.

Police warned that these violations may constitute the criminal offense of organizing or facilitating the illegal stay of foreigners in Vietnam under Article 348 of the Criminal Code. Convicted offenders could face severe penalties, including prison sentences of up to 15 years.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan