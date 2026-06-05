Malaysian cyber fraud and drug ring busted in Ho Chi Minh City raids

HCMC police are expanding an investigation into a suspected cyber fraud and drug ring involving dozens of foreign nationals, following targeted hotel raids that uncovered 22 Malaysian individuals testing positive for narcotics.

The foreign nationals involved in the case are being held at the Thu Duc Ward Police Station.

22 Malaysian individuals are tested positive for narcotics.

Acting on community tips regarding a group of foreigners renting long-term accommodations under suspicious circumstances, Thu Duc Ward police initiated a surveillance operation on Road 37.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 3, local police and Task Force No. 8 of the Ho Chi Minh City Police launched a surprise raid on the targeted lodging facility.

Authorities detained five Malaysian nationals and seized evidence of drug use, including white crystals, glass tubes, blowtorches, and micro-scales. Rapid drug tests confirmed that four of the five suspects tested positive for narcotics.

The search also uncovered equipment indicating telecommunications fraud operations. Seized items included digital backdrops, signage mimicking foreign government agencies, pre-written call scripts, and online communication devices. Outside the facility, officers recovered discarded computers and networking hardware, which suspects had allegedly thrown away to destroy evidence as police arrived.

Following electronic data leads, Thu Duc Ward police coordinated with Hiep Binh Ward police to launch emergency raids on the N.A Hotel and an associated business site, both located on Road 18 in Hiep Binh Ward.

The secondary operation led to the discovery of 21 additional Malaysian nationals. Subsequent drug screenings revealed that 18 of them tested positive for narcotics. Police also confiscated further drug paraphernalia and suspected illicit substances from several hotel rooms.

All suspects and evidence have been transferred to police headquarters for questioning. Ho Chi Minh City specialized police units are working to clarify the scope of the drug offenses, immigration compliance violations, and high-tech scam operations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan