Free software piracy era coming to an end

The Investigation Police Agency under the Phu Tho Provincial Police initiated criminal proceedings for alleged infringement of copyright and related rights, marking Vietnam's first criminal case involving the unauthorized use of computer software, on June 11.

Investigators from the Phu Tho Provincial Police execute an emergency search warrant at the workplace of Khuat Tien Minh, Director of Tek-Solution Technology Solutions Co., Ltd., in Hanoi.

For years, the illegal use of licensed software, particularly Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office, has been widespread in Vietnam. Pirated versions, often sold for only a few hundred thousand Vietnamese dong, have provided a low-cost alternative to legitimate licenses worth several million Vietnamese dong. Investigators found that suspects openly exploited websites, online forums, social media platforms, and e-commerce marketplaces to distribute and sell pirated software along with tools designed to bypass licensing protections, including cracks, unauthorized product keys, and activators.

In the recently dismantled case, authorities discovered that more than 430 computers supplied to businesses and an educational institution by Song Lam Company, Athena Vietnam Company, and Tek-Solution Company had been installed with illegally activated software. With legitimate software licenses costing between VND4 million and VND9 million per computer, the total value of the infringed copyrights was estimated at several billion Vietnamese dong.

The consequences of software piracy extend far beyond financial losses. Unauthorized use of intellectual property undermines the effectiveness of copyright protection, weakens incentives for research, innovation, and product development, and distorts fair competition among businesses and organizations. It also poses significant cybersecurity risks. Illegally activated software often creates vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to install malware or spyware, launch cyberattacks, steal sensitive data, and compromise trade secrets and business operations.

The Investigation Police Agency of the Phu Tho Provincial Police serves an emergency search warrant at the workplace of Bui Dac Anh Duong, Director of Athena Vietnam Information Systems JSC.

As Vietnam accelerates digital transformation and deepens its integration into the global digital economy, respect for intellectual property rights has become increasingly critical. A sustainable digital economy cannot be built on the tolerance of copyright violations. The Phu Tho case sends a strong message that infringements involving computer software may be subject to criminal prosecution when they meet the legal threshold for criminal liability.

The case also serves as a warning to organizations, businesses, and individual users about the importance of complying with intellectual property laws. Using properly licensed software is not merely a legal obligation; it is an essential safeguard for data security, brand reputation, and long-term business sustainability in an increasingly complex digital environment.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan