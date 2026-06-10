PM requests addition of penalties for illegal use of e-cigarette, heated tobacco

A new directive calls for administrative violation penalties against the illegal use and harboring of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products, assigning local authorities greater responsibility in combating smuggling and trade.

On June 9, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc signed Directive No. 25/CT-TTg on strengthening efforts to combat the smuggling, transportation, production, trade, storage, and illegal use of tobacco products in the new situation.

According to the Directive, from 2014 to 2025, ministries, agencies, functional forces, units, and localities detected, arrested, and handled 79,459 law violations related to the smuggling, transportation, production, trade, storage, and illegal use of tobacco; seizing more than 110 million packs of cigarettes of all types, more than 388 tons of tobacco leaves, and more than 2 million units of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

The Directive clearly states that the smuggling, transportation, production, and illegal trade of tobacco remain potentially complex with new developments. In particular, the trade, storage, and use of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products have increased sharply and are more difficult to control, causing harm to public health and adversely affecting social order and safety.

To strengthen prevention and control in the new situation, the Prime Minister requests the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its member organizations to coordinate closely with ministries, agencies, and local authorities to mobilize union members, association members, and the people to participate in the entire-population movement to fight against the smuggling, transportation, production, trade, storage, and illegal use of tobacco, electronic cigarettes, and heated tobacco products.

The Ministry of Public Security is assigned to direct professional forces and local police to strengthen situational awareness on cyberspace and in key areas; organize patrols, controls, detection, establish special investigation projects, fight, and handle at the root the acts of smuggling, transportation, production, trade, and illegal storage of tobacco, electronic cigarettes, and heated tobacco products.

The Ministry of Public Security also coordinates with procedural agencies to accelerate the progress of investigation, prosecution, and trial of cases; and timely publicize the results on mass media for general deterrence and prevention.

The Prime Minister also requests the addition of regulations on administrative violation penalties for acts violating regulations on the use and harboring of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products; and attaches the responsibility of chairpersons of people's committees in communes to the work of combating smuggling, illegal trade, and use of tobacco.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan