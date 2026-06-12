Fraud syndicate forced out of Cambodia attempted to build scam base in Vietnam

The Investigation Security Agency under the Phu Tho Provincial Police, in coordination with relevant units, has successfully dismantled a group of foreign nationals suspected of operating a fraud scheme.

Phu Tho Provincial Police swiftly thwarted a transnational fraud ring's plot to establish an operational center in Vietnam.

The Investigation Security Agency of the Phu Tho Provincial Police announced on June 11 that the group had been plotting to establish a large-scale online scam center intended to operate long-term in Vietnam.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the criminal network originated from online fraud organizations based in Cambodia. Due to intensified crackdowns there, the group relocated its operations to other countries, including Vietnam, to continue its activities.

Suspects involved in the case

To facilitate its operations, the group rented entire resorts and villas in remote areas away from residential communities. A Chinese national, Zhao Wei Zhong, was sent to Vietnam in advance to survey locations, coordinate activities, and prepare the necessary infrastructure.

The network also organized the entry of dozens of Chinese citizens into Vietnam during May 2026, including 16 individuals who entered the country illegally.

The suspects frequently changed their places of residence to conceal their activities and minimize contact with local residents.

Major General Nguyen Minh Tuan, Director of the Phu Tho Provincial Police, personally questions a suspect connected to the case.

According to investigators, the group operated a fraudulent "company" under a closed-loop model, with clearly defined divisions responsible for identifying potential targets, approaching victims, providing consultations, and managing the flow of illicitly obtained funds.

During inspections and searches, authorities seized a large quantity of evidence, including 73 desktop computers, 134 mobile phones, 34 USB drives, 20 Wi-Fi transmission devices, five laptops, two tablets, and hundreds of personal and household items.

Several key suspects involved in the criminal network

The Investigation Security Agency of the Phu Tho Provincial Police issued emergency detention orders for four suspects, including Zhao Wei Zhong and three Vietnamese nationals, on June 5 and June 7.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan