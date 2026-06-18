Livestock violations may be fined up to VND100 million

The Government has issued Decree 211/2026/ND-CP regulating administrative penalties in the livestock sector, with maximum fines reaching up to VND100 million (US$3,800).

For violations involving the production, trading, or import of animal feed containing antibiotics, chemicals, biological products, or microorganisms banned from use in livestock feed, penalties range from VND5 million (US$190) to VND100 million (US$3,800).

Other penalties include a one to six month suspension of animal feed production, trading, or import activities.

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The decree also sets fines of up to VND15 million (US$570) for using unapproved feed ingredients, and up to VND80 million (US$3,039) for using banned chemicals, biological products, or microorganisms in animal feed.

The decree will take effect on August 5, 2026.

By Lam Nguyen, translated by Huyen Huong