Livestock violations may be fined up to VND100 million

For violations involving the production, trading, or import of animal feed containing antibiotics, chemicals, biological products, or microorganisms banned from use in livestock feed, penalties range from VND5 million (US$190) to VND100 million (US$3,800).
Other penalties include a one to six month suspension of animal feed production, trading, or import activities.
The decree also sets fines of up to VND15 million (US$570) for using unapproved feed ingredients, and up to VND80 million (US$3,039) for using banned chemicals, biological products, or microorganisms in animal feed.
The decree will take effect on August 5, 2026.