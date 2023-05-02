PM urges to remove obstacles for expressway construction projects

While paying an inspection to expressway construction projects yesterday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed to get rid of difficulties and obstacles of the North-South expressway through Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.

In Thanh Hoa Province, although it is a public holiday, hundreds of workers were still taking turns working hard at the expressway construction site from the Dong Xuan intersection to the Tho Xuan - Nghi Son route.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the enthusiastic working spirit of officials and workers; at the same time, he suggested company leaders encourage employees on the construction site.

The Prime Minister requested the construction units to ensure the quality, progress, technique and art of the works as well as labor safety and environmental sanitation.

Later, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the construction site of the highway component project section of National Highway 45 - Nghi Son.

The Prime Minister urged the companies to apply science and technology to handle, and ensure the quality and progress of the project. He assigned the Ministry of Transport to reasonably arrange rest stops on the North-South expressway and he asked authorities in Thanh Hoa Province to allocate financial resources for transport infrastructure connecting the East-West direction between the expressway and National Highway 1A, Ho Chi Minh and coastal roads to best promote the efficiency of the routes, opening up new development space for the locality.

The PM also suggested that the units arrange adequate forces and mean to speed up the construction progress, striving to complete it before September 2 of this year.

In Nghe An Province, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh checked the progress of the North-South expressway, the Nghi Son - Dien Chau section and the Dien Chau - Bai Vot section.

After listening to local reports and units, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated workers’ hard-working spirit during the holidays; At the same time, he praised authorities in Nghe An province who have responsibility for site clearance.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh noted that the Nghi Son - Dien Chau expressway must strive to be inaugurated before September 2, 2023; thus, the investor and the units need to speed up the construction progress and ensure construction safety, and environmental sanitation. On the other hand, the investor should cooperate with Nghe An Province to build rest stops and design suitable and beautiful intersections throughout the route to help the province have new development space while well exploiting the land fund associated with the development of industrial parks, urban areas and tourist areas.

The Prime Minister also requested the investor and Nghe An province to study and build the shortest highway connecting the North-South expressway through Thanh Thuy border gate to Vientiane (Laos), connecting with the East-West corridor. The Ministry of Transport was asked to cooperate with Nghe An Province to study and build a project of residential roads and drainage systems to ensure people's travel, living and production conditions.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh gave gifts to encourage officials and workers on highway construction projects passing through Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces.

In the afternoon of the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation visited expressways in the Central Province of Ha Tinh.