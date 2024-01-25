PM urges launching movement on doing away with makeshift houses

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 25 asked ministries, agencies, organisations, and localities to launch new emulation movements, taking the example of the one on doing away with makeshift houses as part of the efforts to materialise the national target program on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Presiding over the 7th session of the Central Council for Emulation and Rewards for the 2021-2026 tenure, the leader said the movement on relocating makeshift homes should be launched right in early 2024 Lunar New Year, adding its funding would be sourced from the remaining of the Covid-19 vaccine fund.



Chinh emphasised the need to issue more documents detailing the 2022 Law on Emulation and Reward, and step up the communications work to raise public awareness of such emulation movements.



The drives should match the reality and target the people, the PM said, asking relevant sides to pay more attention to decentralisation and administrative reform in the emulation and reward work.



He also called for greater efforts in implementing emulation movements on infrastructure development, thrift practice and wastefulness prevention and control, new-style rural area building, and building a learning society, among others.



Role models in emulation movements should be honoured and good models should be rolled out on a larger scale, Chinh suggested, saying relevant institutions, mechanisms and policies need to be consolidated.



He reminded that the reward work must be done in a timely, open and transparent way, without corruption and other negative phenomena.

