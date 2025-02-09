PM urges greater efforts in eradicating substandard housing in Quang Ngai

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged Quang Ngai province to continue engaging the entire political system in the housing program, towards assisting 4,500 disadvantaged families.

PM Pham Minh Chinh visits the family of Tran Trung Kien in Duc Chanh commune, Mo Duc district. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked Quang Ngai to push ahead with the program to eradicate temporary and dilapidated housing, as well as key transportation infrastructure projects during his working visit to the central locality on February 9.

PM Chinh and his entourage visited the family of Tran Trung Kien in Duc Chanh commune, Mo Duc district, who have received partial financial support from the Government, along with assistance from socio-political organisations to renovate their home.

The PM applauded the local authorities’ efforts in implementing the housing programme, with more than 2,100 homes built for policy families and other disadvantaged individuals.

He urged the locality to continue innovating its methods and mobilising the entire political system to ensure that the program is carried out more effectively, towards assisting 4,500 disadvantaged families in securing proper housing as soon as possible.

Inspecting the construction of the Dung Quat – Sa Huynh coastal road and Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon (Binh Dinh) expressway projects, PM Pham Minh Chinh commended the efforts made, while demanding the local authorities to continue mobiliding resources to soon complete the projects, unlocking new development space for the province’s potential coastal areas.

The Prime Minister visits workers on the construction site of the expressway projects (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister gives gifts to workers on the construction site of Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon section under the North-South Expressway project (Photo: SGGP)

The Dung Quat – Sa Huynh coastal road stretches approximately 100 km and is part of the national coastal road network. The project, invested by Quang Ngai province, has an approved investment of VND5.65 trillion (over US$223.23 million). It connects crucial economic zones in the central region such as Dien Ngoc Industrial Zone, Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, and Dung Quat Economic Zone.

So far, 32.5 km of the road have been completed and opened to traffic, while construction is ongoing for a 25.2-km section.

Meanwhile, the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon expressway project spans 88 km with a total investment of nearly VND20.47 trillion. Part of the eastern wing of the North-South Expressway, it is scheduled to be completed in September 2026.

Contractors work through the Lunar New Year holiday to build the projects on schedule. (Photo: SGGP)

PM Chinh asked contractors to continue their efforts, enhance cooperation, and engage subcontractors and local businesses to accelerate the project’s progress.

He also commended and urged Quang Ngai and neighbouring Binh Dinh province to support and join hands with relevant ministries to inspect, supervise, and assist contractors.

The PM directed the two localities' authorities to promptly resolve any emerging issues and complete land clearance as soon as possible. He also ordered the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with the Ministry of Construction in revising and promptly issuing new construction norms appropriate for the North-South Expressway project in response to changing conditions.

The project’s first phase must be completed no later than December 31, 2025, while its second phase must be promptly implemented, the PM emphasised.

Earlier the same day, PM Chinh offered incense in tribute to late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong at his monument in Duc Tan commune, Mo Duc district. PM Chinh expressed his profound respect for the late leader who made immense contributions to the cause of national liberation, construction and defence.

The Prime Minister inspects the construction site of the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon expressway project (Photo: SGGP)

Vnplus