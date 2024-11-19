PM urges faster eradication of dilapidated houses nationwide

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 18 issued an official dispatch, ordering faster and stronger efforts to do away with temporary and dilapidated houses across the nation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presides over the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee for for the eradication of the temporary and dilapidated houses. (Photo: VNA)

He asked ministries, sectors and localities to drastically and harmoniously carry out the PM’s relevant directives and conclusions so as to provide standard houses for the people, particularly those who rendered services to the nation, impoverished households and natural disaster-hit families.

The Government leader assigned the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to join hands with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs (CEMA) to instruct and oversee the execution of and fund disbursement for the work.

The dispatch also outlined specific tasks for key ministries in expediting the housing initiative, with the MoF requested to introduce tax incentives for enterprises contributing to the housing program. The Ministry of Construction was tasked with submitting proposals to the Prime Minister regarding support levels for construction of new houses and repair of old ones as well as guiding localities to create housing designs that adapt to local cultural characteristics and climate conditions in different regions.

In the meantime, the CEMA must pen measures to settle housing support challenges under the national target program for socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas.

PM Pham Minh Chinh also requested the establishment of the steering boards on the initiative in provinces and centrally-run cities as well as enhanced the communications work to create social consensus, particularly in the mobilisation of funds and human resources for the removal of substandard houses.

Deputy Prime Ministers Nguyen Hoa Binh and Le Thanh Long are responsible for directing ministries, sectors and branches to carry out the work.

Vietnamplus