PM sets tasks for 2024-2025 academic year

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a conference in Hanoi on August 19 to review the 2023-2024 academic year and launch tasks for the new year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a conference in Hanoi on August 19 to review the 2023-2024 academic year and launch tasks for the new year, during which he underscored the motto of “taking students as the centre and subject, teachers as motivation, schools as support, families as fulcrum, and society as foundation” for education-training activities.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh hailed the engagement of the whole political system, the support of the whole people, and the efforts of the education-training sector in implementing Resolution No.29-NQ-TW on fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training over the past 10 years, resulting in breakthrough results.

Highlighting 10 outstanding results in the 2023-2024, the Government leader noted that the completion of institution and policies for education-training development has received great attention, while the network of pre-school, general education and continuing education facilities have been expanded.

The reformed general education programme has run stably, and the universalisation of preschool education, primary education, secondary education and illiteracy eradication have recorded comprehensive results, he said.

In the 203-2024 academic year, the Ministry of Education and Training in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs supplemented 27,826 job openings for the sector, and 19,474 teachers were recruited across the country. Teaching equipment for implementing the pre-school education program and the 2018 general education program have been ensured.

Pointing to shortcomings, difficulties and their reasons as well as lessons drawn from the previous academic year, and analysing the situation and key tasks for the 2024-2025 academic year, the PM underlined that the extensive and deepening globalisation and international integration as well as the Fourth Industrial Revolution are putting strong impacts on all areas of social life, creating many opportunities along with new challenges for the development of education and training.

VNA