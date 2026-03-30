PM sets target to launch Long Thanh airport operations by late 2026

Reaffirming the deadline, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed that construction must be completed by the third quarter of 2026 at the latest, to enable commercial operations in the fourth quarter.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh encourages and urges construction teams working on the Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for accelerating construction of Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province to ensure it begins commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

During an on-site inspection on March 29, the PM reviewed progress and sought solutions to bottlenecks in line with directions from Party General Secretary To Lam. He was accompanied by Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha, along with leaders of ministries, central agencies, Dong Nai province and Ho Chi Minh City.

Following conclusions by the Party chief and the Government, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has stepped up coordination with relevant agencies, contractors, and consultants to expedite implementation.

All construction packages have now mobilised sufficient managerial and technical staff, contractors, and supervision consultants, with nearly 9,000 personnel regularly on site alongside full deployment of machinery and equipment.

Component project 3 of the Long Thanh international airport project, including 145 construction and consultancy packages, is being accelerated. To date, work valued at around VND64.1 trillion (US$2.4 billion ) has been completed, equivalent to 74 percent of the total contracted value, while disbursement has reached approximately VND40.7 trillion.

Contractors are revising timelines to reflect actual conditions, aiming to complete construction by this September in order to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of this year.

In parallel, relevant ministries, sectors, units and localities are accelerating key transport links, including extending the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line to Dong Nai province’s administrative centre and the airport, as well as road connections linking the airport’s main axis to provincial routes.

At a working session with ministries, sectors, investors and contractors following the inspection, PM Pham Minh Chinh reiterated that Long Thanh International Airport is a key national project passed by the National Assembly in 2015 and approved by the Government in 2020, though construction of major components only began in August 2023, with the first test flight conducted in September last year.

After more than two years, several components have been completed or are nearing completion, including the air traffic control centre, runway, and apron, while the passenger terminal is in the final stages of construction. Other systems such as baggage handling, hangars, utilities, and internal transport infrastructure, are being rapidly installed.

He underscored the principle that any violations must be handled strictly, while those acting responsibly should be protected, and urged the Ministry of Public Security to soon conclude its review to help unblock payment procedures.

The government leader called for coordinated solutions to support units because of rising input costs, while urging investors and contractors to continue completing key systems, including fuel supply, electricity, water, telecommunications, and operational facilities.

He gave specific directions to accelerate major transport projects connecting the airport, including expressways such as Bien Hoa – Vung Tau, Ben Luc – Long Thanh, and Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay, as well as urban rail lines linking Suoi Tien – Bien Hoa – Long Thanh, and Tan Son Nhat and Long Thanh airports.

Reaffirming the deadline, PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that construction must be completed by the third quarter of 2026 at the latest, to enable commercial operations in the fourth quarter.

He also called for ensuring quality, technical standards, environmental sustainability, and safety, while preventing corruption and waste. In addition, he urged the swift restructuring of the ACV’s organisational apparatus, the establishment of a working group to address project bottlenecks, and the development of plans for non-aviation works and an airport city to support the broader aviation economy.

VNA