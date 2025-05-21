PM sets December 19 launch date for Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered all relevant ministries and agencies to speed up preparation to break ground on the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway line on December 19.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh orders preparation to break ground on the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway line on December 19. (Photo: VNA)

To meet the December 19 groundbreaking target for the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong line at five designated sites, he tasked the Ministry of Construction with drafting a detailed critical path timeline. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha was assigned to oversee the execution and inter-ministerial coordination.

Presiding over a meeting on May 20 with ministries, sectors, and agencies to review the implementation of the North—South high-speed railway, the Lao Cai—Hanoi—Hai Phong line, and several lines connecting with China, PM Pham Minh Chinh called for concerted efforts, drastic actions, and coordinated execution, with clear assignments of responsibilities, timelines, outcomes, and accountability while developing the railways.

Noting that cooperation in Vietnam-China railway connections has been agreed upon by the two countries' high-ranking leaders, the Prime Minister directed ministries to develop a framework of tasks, timelines, and specific responsibilities for each agency and locality, with particular focus on working actively with partners.

To meet the December 19 groundbreaking target for the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong line at five designated sites, he tasked the Ministry of Construction with drafting a detailed critical path timeline. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha was assigned to oversee the execution and inter-ministerial coordination.

PM Pham Minh Chinh also called on ministries to complete pre-feasibility and feasibility reports, recommend new mechanisms and policies, settle route alignments to expedite land clearance, and develop standards and regulations, adding a diverse financing plan involving public investment, bank loans, bonds, public-private partnerships, as well as domestic and foreign capital is also essential.

He laid stress on the significance of negotiations with partners regarding technology transfer, with a focus on locomotive manufacturing and railway signaling systems, along with comprehensive workforce training programs across all technical levels.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must continue fostering cross-border railway cooperation in line with the Vietnam–China joint statement, while ministries and localities must resolve technical, geological, and land-use hurdles, he emphasized.

Regarding the North-South high-speed railway, PM Pham Minh Chinh asked the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Vietnam, and competent agencies to study VinSpeed’s proposal to engage in the project.

He underscored the urgency of disciplined execution of the projects and ordered progress reports every Monday.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh reports at the meeting on May 20. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Ministry of Construction, the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway project, spanning nearly 419 kilometers with an estimated investment of over US$8.3 billion, has completed preliminary work, including land clearance designs, route alignment, and coordination with the nine provinces along the route. Local authorities have established task forces for land clearance and are moving forward with implementation. Project developers are finalizing environmental impact assessments, forest land use conversions, and cost estimates, while also securing funding commitments and preparing feasibility studies.

Regarding other railway connections with China, the ministry reported on two additional projects—the Hanoi – Dong Dang line, estimated at US$6 billion for 156 kilometers, and the Hai Phong–Ha Long–Mong Cai route, projected to cost US$7 billion over 187 kilometers. Authorities are currently developing planning documents, pre-feasibility studies, and drafting special mechanisms and policies to facilitate investment in these projects.

Meanwhile, the North–South high–speed railway, a 1,541-kilometer project running from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City with a budget of over US$67 billion, has seen progress in site clearance coordination, consultant selection, and technical standards review, among others.

Vietnamplus